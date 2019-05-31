f-l-letter-moore-053119

Age Friendly Raymond is sincerely grateful to St. Joseph’s College Professor Dr. John Kenneally and his Marketing 302 students, who partnered with us to provide the review and analysis of our community assessment survey this past semester.

The goal of Age Friendly Raymond is to enable residents, organizations and businesses to actively participate in community activities and to respectfully interact with each other regardless of age.

Through existing relationships with St. Joseph’s College, AFR collaborated with Dr. Kenneally’s Marketing class to evaluate the responses. This provided the students with real-world data and AFR with unbiased survey results at no cost to the all-volunteer Age Friendly Raymond group.

The assistance provided by St. Joseph’s College with this important project was invaluable to our efforts. We enjoyed working with John and his students, and everyone benefited from the interactions.

Thank you again for the quality of this important work!

Laurie Wallace

Susan Moore

Co-chairs, Age Friendly Raymond Steering Committee