f-l-ng-Shaker-village-harvest-fest-10-6-17

NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village falls on Saturday, October 7 and will include a full day of activities and Shaker traditions.

“It’s a special event for us,” said Shaker Village Director Michael Graham. “It’s an opportunity to open up parts of the village that are not typically open.”

The event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village on Route 26 in New Gloucester will feature free barn tours from Shaker Brother Arnold Hadd, nature walks, wagon rides, face painting, and other activities in the village’s historic barns.

“These are the only living Shakers in the world,” Graham said about Hadd and Sister June Carpenter, the last two Shakers who call the village home.

The nature walks – also free – will run from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. and will provide an opportunity to see the various habitats found at Shaker Village, including hay fields and forest land. Registration is not required for the two-hour tours, but encouraged because of space.

Along with the list of activities the festival offers a bounty of food options for sale. There will be apples from the Shaker orchards, homemade apple crisp, and barbecue dinner plates. Local businesses will also be selling goods, including neighboring Chipman Farms, which will have seasonal produce along with preserves and baked good, Donna’s Greenhouse, which will have seasonal flowers and plants.

“It’s a nice way to spend an afternoon,” Graham said. “We love it.”

Other draws at the festival will be live bluegrass music from Albert Price and the Pseudonyms ann traditional craft demonstrations including Shaker-style broom-making, rug hooking, blacksmithing, wood turning, and woodcarving.

There will also be Native American artists and crafters along with book signings by by Don Perkins, author of The Barns of Maine, and Chris Becksvoort, author of The Shaker Legacy.

Graham described the Harvest Festival as an “opportunity to give back to the community” and said it has been held at the village for about five years. He said that the festival is part of a monthly series of events at the village from June through October, and that the festival represents a “big and last hurrah” for the season.

“You live near by – you’re our friends, you’re our neighbors. We want you to stop by,” was Graham’s message to the surrounding community.

More information about the Harvest Festival can be found at www.maineshakers.com or by calling 926-4597.

A view of the Shaker Village Dwelling House through the apple orchard.

Apples from the Shaker Village orchard in New Gloucester.