FAA investigating seaplane crash landing in Naples

NAPLES — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why a seaplane crash-landed on Brandy Pond last weekend.

An FAA spokesperson said this week that though no one was reported injured, the agency upgraded the crash from an “incident” to an “accident” to reflect the substantial damage sustained by the airplane.

The accident, which took place just after 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, involved a small Cessna plane, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“The plane came in from east to west, landing with a crosswind from the south and the plane landed hard on their initial touchdown and bounced once,” said witness Stuart Ljunggren of Standish, who estimates that he was about 50 yards from the incident. “We thought they would recover but the right pontoon buckled and the right wing dipped into the water, spinning them around.”

Emergency personnel were on scene quickly, Ljunggren said.

Naples Fire Chief Chris Pond said his department responded along with mutual aid from the Bridgton and Casco departments.

The Brandy Pond crash is the third seaplane crash the chief has seen during his 33 years with the fire department. None of the three involved fatalities, he said.

“We’ve been very lucky,” said Pond in an interview.

The FAA will turn the results of its investigation over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which will make a determination about the accident’s probable cause. The spokesperson said that NTSB determination could be months down the road.

While investigators and emergency personnel have all indicated that there were no injuries reported from the crash, there are varying accounts as to the number of passengers on the plane when it crashed.

A press release sent by the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said that the pilot of the plane was the only one on board. However, the initial FAA statement said that two people were on board. The FAA spokesperson later revised that statement to say only one person was on board. Complicating matters further, eyewitness Ljunggren says that there were two people rescued from the plane.

Based on the FAA accident notification posted online, the plane is owned by Maine Air Physician Services, a limited liability corporation in Biddeford.

