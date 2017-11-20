Fall Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH—With fall sports now complete, we’re into awards season. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow accolades, as do many schools, including Bonny Eagle.

Cheerleading

SMAA All-Academic Team – Ashley Levesque, Katherine Lind, Caitlin Myers, Hannah Stoddard

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Julia Swett

Most Dedicated – Ashley Levesque

Most Improved – Kylie Menard

Most Valuable – Katherine Lind

Boys Cross Country

SMAA All-Academic Team – Max Carter, Derek Cole, Nick Pruner, Evan Smith

New Englands Qualifier – Aiden Willey

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Colbe Lewis

Most Dedicated – Nick Pruner

Most Improved – Sam Kovacs

Most Valuable – Aiden Willey

Girls Cross Country

SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier, Kayla Raymond

SMAA Second Team – Christine Toy

SMAA All-Academic Team – Journey Barnes, Samirha Connell, Abigail Logan, Lauren Smith

New Englands Qualifiers – Ami Beaumier, Kayla Raymond

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Emma Abbott

Most Dedicated – Christine Toy

Most Improved – Lydia Gilbert

Most Valuable – Ami Beaumier

Field Hockey

SMAA First Team – Mya Daniels

SMAA Second Team – Sam Averill

SMAA Honorable Mention – Sage Drinkwater

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Arianna Mejias

SMAA All-Academic Team – Kaylee Collins, Madison Cropley, Sadie Denico, Kaitlynn Tarbox

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Madison Cropley

Most Dedicated – Sam Averill

Most Improved – Emma Steinbuchel

Most Valuable – Mya Daniels

Football

SMAA First Team – Alex Sprague (RB); Nick Thorne (RB); Kordell Menard (WR); Zach Klein (OL); Arlo Pike (DT); Alex Smith (DT); Aaran Hodgman (LB); Greg Emerson (DB); Connor Sirois (DB); Christian Napolitano (UTIL, P)

SMAA Second Team – Connor Sirois (QB), Arlo Pike (TE), Aidan McGlone (C), Nick Thorne (DE), Zach Klein (DT), Will Whyte (DB)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Greg Emerson, Nick Hegarty, Aaran Hodgman, Zach Klein, Casey Maturo, Christian Napolitano, Arlo Pike, Connor Sirois, Jake Sperrey, Nick Thorne

SMAA Gerry Raymond Award for Best Lineman – Zach Klein

SMAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Ben Ledue

Portland Press Herald Athlete of the Week Honorable Mention – Connor Sirois

Golf

SMAA Central Division First Team – Ian Jarvis

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Bobby Faucher

SMAA Girls First Team – Marley Riddell

SMAA All-Academic Team – Nick Sanborn

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Nick Sanborn

Most Dedicated – Tyler Inman

Most Improved – Colby Sanborn

Most Valuable – Ian Jarvis

Portland Press Herald Golfler to Watch – Ian Jarvis

2018 New Englands Team – Marley Riddell

Boys Soccer

SMAA Second Team – David Byrne (B), Connor Redlon (G)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Zach Allocca (F)

SMAA All-Academic Team – James Conley, Andrew Ettinger, Maccoy Freeman, Max Harris, Aidan Rausch, Connor Redlon

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Connor Redlon, James Conley

Most Dedicated – Max Harris

Most Improved – Regan McCleary

Most Valuable – David Byrne

Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Harold Charlton Memorial Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Zach Allocca

Girls Soccer

SMAA Second Team – Maddy Boothby (F), Sydney Gillingham (G)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Cassidy Koons (M)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Hailey Bell, Sarah Champagne, Madelyn Pillar, Kaley Rumery, Lauren Silva

Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Peter Brawn Memorial Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Sydney Gillingham

Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Charles Butt Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Head Coach Ed Taylor

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Hailey Bell

Most Dedicated – Lauryn Silva

Most Improved – Emily Ginter

Most Valuable – Randi Lee Robinson

Volleyball

SMAA Honorable Mention – Mia Ferrante

SMAA All-Academic Team – Caitlyn Demers, Oksana Dorokhin, Mia Ferrante, Jenna Litif, Whitney Regan

Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Mia Ferrante

Most Dedicated – Whitney Regan

Most Improved – Morgan Drinkwater

Most Versatile – Jenna Litif

Randi Lee Robinson proved an invaluable asset to the Lady Scots in an outstanding season.

Bonny Eagler James Conley earned himself more than one accolade this fall.