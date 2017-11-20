Fall Awards: Bonny Eagle

STANDISH—With fall sports now complete, we’re into awards season. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow accolades, as do many schools, including Bonny Eagle.
Cheerleading
SMAA All-Academic Team – Ashley Levesque, Katherine Lind, Caitlin Myers, Hannah Stoddard
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Julia Swett
Most Dedicated – Ashley Levesque
Most Improved – Kylie Menard
Most Valuable – Katherine Lind
Boys Cross Country
SMAA All-Academic Team – Max Carter, Derek Cole, Nick Pruner, Evan Smith
New Englands Qualifier – Aiden Willey
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Colbe Lewis
Most Dedicated – Nick Pruner
Most Improved – Sam Kovacs
Most Valuable – Aiden Willey
Girls Cross Country
SMAA First Team – Ami Beaumier, Kayla Raymond
SMAA Second Team – Christine Toy
SMAA All-Academic Team – Journey Barnes, Samirha Connell, Abigail Logan, Lauren Smith
New Englands Qualifiers – Ami Beaumier, Kayla Raymond
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Emma Abbott
Most Dedicated – Christine Toy
Most Improved – Lydia Gilbert
Most Valuable – Ami Beaumier
Field Hockey
SMAA First Team – Mya Daniels
SMAA Second Team – Sam Averill
SMAA Honorable Mention – Sage Drinkwater
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Arianna Mejias
SMAA All-Academic Team – Kaylee Collins, Madison Cropley, Sadie Denico, Kaitlynn Tarbox
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Madison Cropley
Most Dedicated – Sam Averill
Most Improved – Emma Steinbuchel
Most Valuable – Mya Daniels
Football
SMAA First Team – Alex Sprague (RB); Nick Thorne (RB); Kordell Menard (WR); Zach Klein (OL); Arlo Pike (DT); Alex Smith (DT); Aaran Hodgman (LB); Greg Emerson (DB); Connor Sirois (DB); Christian Napolitano (UTIL, P)
SMAA Second Team – Connor Sirois (QB), Arlo Pike (TE), Aidan McGlone (C), Nick Thorne (DE), Zach Klein (DT), Will Whyte (DB)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Greg Emerson, Nick Hegarty, Aaran Hodgman, Zach Klein, Casey Maturo, Christian Napolitano, Arlo Pike, Connor Sirois, Jake Sperrey, Nick Thorne
SMAA Gerry Raymond Award for Best Lineman – Zach Klein
SMAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Ben Ledue
Portland Press Herald Athlete of the Week Honorable Mention – Connor Sirois
Golf
SMAA Central Division First Team – Ian Jarvis
SMAA Central Division Second Team – Bobby Faucher
SMAA Girls First Team – Marley Riddell
SMAA All-Academic Team – Nick Sanborn
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Nick Sanborn
Most Dedicated – Tyler Inman
Most Improved – Colby Sanborn
Most Valuable – Ian Jarvis
Portland Press Herald Golfler to Watch – Ian Jarvis
2018 New Englands Team – Marley Riddell
Boys Soccer
SMAA Second Team – David Byrne (B), Connor Redlon (G)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Zach Allocca (F)
SMAA All-Academic Team – James Conley, Andrew Ettinger, Maccoy Freeman, Max Harris, Aidan Rausch, Connor Redlon
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Connor Redlon, James Conley
Most Dedicated – Max Harris
Most Improved – Regan McCleary
Most Valuable – David Byrne
Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Harold Charlton Memorial Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Zach Allocca
Girls Soccer
SMAA Second Team – Maddy Boothby (F), Sydney Gillingham (G)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Cassidy Koons (M)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Hailey Bell, Sarah Champagne, Madelyn Pillar, Kaley Rumery, Lauren Silva
Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Peter Brawn Memorial Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Sydney Gillingham
Western Maine Association of Soccer Officials Charles Butt Award for Sportsmanship, Leadership, Ability and Contribution to Team Success – Head Coach Ed Taylor
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Hailey Bell
Most Dedicated – Lauryn Silva
Most Improved – Emily Ginter
Most Valuable – Randi Lee Robinson
Volleyball
SMAA Honorable Mention – Mia Ferrante
SMAA All-Academic Team – Caitlyn Demers, Oksana Dorokhin, Mia Ferrante, Jenna Litif, Whitney Regan
Bruce Dobkowski Sportsmanship Award – Mia Ferrante
Most Dedicated – Whitney Regan
Most Improved – Morgan Drinkwater
Most Versatile – Jenna Litif
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.
Randi Lee Robinson proved an invaluable asset to the Lady Scots in an outstanding season.
Bonny Eagler James Conley earned himself more than one accolade this fall.