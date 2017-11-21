Fall Awards: Gorham

GORHAM—The last autumn Championships have now been played, and awards season is upon. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow accolades.

Boys Cross Country

SMAA Second Team – Wil Rossignol

SMAA Honorable Mention – Anthony Chase

SMAA All-Academic Team – Connor Battaglia, Simeon Willey

Girls Cross Country

SMAA Champions

SMAA First Team – Anna Slager

SMAA Second Team – Iris Kitchen, Kate Tugman

SMAA Honorable Mention – Meadow Fortier

SMAA All-Academic Team – Meadow Fortier, Sarah Johnson, Grace Libby, Hannah Libby, Sierra Lumbert, Anna Slager

SMAA Coach of the Year – Jason Tanguay

Field Hockey

SMAA First Team – Vanessa Berrill

SMAA Second Team – Emily Murray

SMAA Honorable Mention – Grace McGouldrick

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Faith Dillon

SMAA All-Academic Team – Emily Murray, Sarah Shields

Football

Campbell Conference Class B All-Star – Hunter Poitras

Golf

SMAA Central Division First Team – Lucas Roop, Ryan Kaczmarek

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Tyler Haines

SMAA All-Academic Team – Lucas Roop, Zachery McGouldrick

Boys Soccer

SMAA First Team – Kyle King (F), Andrew Rent (M), Michael Knight (B)

SMAA Second Team – Sam Burghardt (F), Trevor Gray (G)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Garrett Higgins (B)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Aaron Farr, Garrett Higgins, Kyle King, Ben Nelson, Alex Ousback, John Scribner

Girls Soccer

SMAA First Team – Hallie Shiers (F), Emma Forgues (M)

SMAA Second Team – Courtney Cushing (F), Maddie Hincher (B)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Brooke Greatorex (M)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Courtney Cushing, Lyndsey Estes, Alexis Fotter, Brooke Greatorex, Maddie Hincher, Michelle Rowe

Volleyball

SMAA Second Team – Meg Perry

SMAA Honorable Mention – Isabelle Kolb

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Gorhamite Sam Burghardt earned Conference laurels this autumn.

The Lady Rams’ Faith Dillon, just a sophomore, proved a key contributor this autumn, and earned a spot on the SMAA’s All-Rookie Roster.

The Gorham Golf squad lines up for a team photo prior to competing at States this fall.

Photo courtesy of Scott Nevers.