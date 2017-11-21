Fall Awards: Gray-New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER—With the autumn sports season now entirely behind us, awards season has arrived to take its place. The Western Maine Conference and the Maine Principals’ Association both confer a number of laurels, and the Patriots brought home their fair share.

Boys Cross Country

WMC Second Team – Parker Morse

WMC All-Academic Team – Ethan Ray

Girls Cross Country

WMC All-Academic Team – Kylie Trawick

Field Hockey

WMC Second Team – Madelyn Cote

WMC All-Academic Team – Megan Tripp, Isabella Shampine

Football

Campbell Conference Class C All-Star – Eric Thompson

Boys Soccer

MPA Class B South Sportsmanship Award

WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Sam Farrington, Brannon Gilbert

Girls Soccer

WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Emma Woods, Alexa Thayer

Madelyn Cote earned Second-Team, All-Conference honors this fall.

Patriots goalie Brannon Gilbert earned All-Conference laurels between the pipes this fall.

Sam Farrington scored All-Conference honors this fall.