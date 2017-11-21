Fall Awards: Gray-New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER—With the autumn sports season now entirely behind us, awards season has arrived to take its place. The Western Maine Conference and the Maine Principals’ Association both confer a number of laurels, and the Patriots brought home their fair share.
Boys Cross Country
WMC Second Team – Parker Morse
WMC All-Academic Team – Ethan Ray
Girls Cross Country
WMC All-Academic Team – Kylie Trawick
Field Hockey
WMC Second Team – Madelyn Cote
WMC All-Academic Team – Megan Tripp, Isabella Shampine
Football
Campbell Conference Class C All-Star – Eric Thompson
Boys Soccer
MPA Class B South Sportsmanship Award
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Sam Farrington, Brannon Gilbert
Girls Soccer
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Emma Woods, Alexa Thayer
Madelyn Cote earned Second-Team, All-Conference honors this fall.
Patriots goalie Brannon Gilbert earned All-Conference laurels between the pipes this fall.
Sam Farrington scored All-Conference honors this fall.