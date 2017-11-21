Fall Awards: Gray-New Gloucester

By Adam Birt -
Madelyn Cote earned Second-Team, All-Conference honors this fall.

NEW GLOUCESTER—With the autumn sports season now entirely behind us, awards season has arrived to take its place. The Western Maine Conference and the Maine Principals’ Association both confer a number of laurels, and the Patriots brought home their fair share.

Boys Cross Country
WMC Second Team – Parker Morse
WMC All-Academic Team – Ethan Ray

Girls Cross Country
WMC All-Academic Team – Kylie Trawick

Field Hockey 
WMC Second Team – Madelyn Cote
WMC All-Academic Team – Megan Tripp, Isabella Shampine

Football
Campbell Conference Class C All-Star – Eric Thompson

Boys Soccer
MPA Class B South Sportsmanship Award
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Sam Farrington, Brannon Gilbert

Girls Soccer
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Emma Woods, Alexa Thayer

Patriots goalie Brannon Gilbert earned All-Conference laurels between the pipes this fall.

Sam Farrington scored All-Conference honors this fall.

