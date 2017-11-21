Fall Awards: Lake Region

NAPLES—The best way to cap every sports season is with a respectable list of awards. The Western Maine Conference and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow a variety of accolades, and this year’s Lakers earned their fair share.

Boys Cross Country

WMC Second Team – Nate Casali

WMC All-Academic Team – Ethan Chadwick

Girls Cross Country

WMC All-Academic Team – Sam DeSouza, Hannah Chadwick

Field Hockey

All-State Team – Olivia Deschenes

WMC First Team – Paige Davis, Olivia Deschenes

WMC Second Team – Kelsey Apovian

WMC All-Academic Team – Olivia Deschenes, Hailey Parsons, Kelsey Apovian

WMC Linda Whitney Outstanding Player Award – Olivia Deschenes

Team Award, Coachability – Shayla Dunn

Team Award, Hustle – Julia Murch

Team Award, Top Rookie – Alli Vogel

National Academic Squad – Shayla Dunn, Paige Davis, Olivia Deschenes, Hailey Parsons, Kelsey Apovian, Dessiree Berry, Maddie Nelson

Deschenes will be joining the Bentley University squad come next fall. Bentley is located in Waltham, Mass.

Football

MPA Class C South Sportsmanship Award

Campbell Conference Class C All-Star Team – Andrew Douglass, True Meyers

Boys Soccer

WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Tristen Chaine

Girls Soccer

WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Madison Rock, Neva Levitt

Volleyball

WMC Honorable Mention – Melissa Bonenfant

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

Lake Region’s Tristen Chaine earned All-Conference accolades this fall.

Paige Davis was a standout for the Lady Lakers this season, and earned end-of-season recognition for her work.

The Lakers pose with their hot-off-the-presses sportsmanship award.

Photo courtesy of Paul True.