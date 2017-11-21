Fall Awards: Lake Region

NAPLES—The best way to cap every sports season is with a respectable list of awards. The Western Maine Conference and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow a variety of accolades, and this year’s Lakers earned their fair share.
Boys Cross Country
WMC Second Team – Nate Casali
WMC All-Academic Team – Ethan Chadwick
Girls Cross Country
WMC All-Academic Team – Sam DeSouza, Hannah Chadwick
Field Hockey
All-State Team – Olivia Deschenes
WMC First Team – Paige Davis, Olivia Deschenes
WMC Second Team – Kelsey Apovian
WMC All-Academic Team – Olivia Deschenes, Hailey Parsons, Kelsey Apovian
WMC Linda Whitney Outstanding Player Award – Olivia Deschenes
Team Award, Coachability – Shayla Dunn
Team Award, Hustle – Julia Murch
Team Award, Top Rookie – Alli Vogel
National Academic Squad – Shayla Dunn, Paige Davis, Olivia Deschenes, Hailey Parsons, Kelsey Apovian, Dessiree Berry, Maddie Nelson
Deschenes will be joining the Bentley University squad come next fall. Bentley is located in Waltham, Mass.
Football
MPA Class C South Sportsmanship Award
Campbell Conference Class C All-Star Team – Andrew Douglass, True Meyers
Boys Soccer
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Tristen Chaine
Girls Soccer
WMC Class B All-Conference Team – Madison Rock, Neva Levitt
Volleyball
WMC Honorable Mention – Melissa Bonenfant
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.
Lake Region’s Tristen Chaine earned All-Conference accolades this fall.
Paige Davis was a standout for the Lady Lakers this season, and earned end-of-season recognition for her work.
The Lakers pose with their hot-off-the-presses sportsmanship award.
Photo courtesy of Paul True.