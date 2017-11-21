Fall Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK—With the autumn sports season now behind us, awards season has arrived to take its place. The Southwestern Maine Activities Assocation and the Maine Principals’ Association both confer a number of laurels, and the Blazes brought home their fair share.
Boys Cross Country
SMAA Honorable Mention – Jack Pecararo
Girls Cross Country
SMAA Honorable Mention – Quincey Lyden
SMAA All-Academic Team – Sandy Cao
Field Hockey
Class A State Runners-Up
SMAA First Team – Maddison LeBeau, Avery Tucker
SMAA Second Team – Kimmie Goddard
SMAA Honorable Mention – Mary Keef
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Katelyn Champagne
SMAA All-Academic Team – Elizabeth Barlow, Kallie Cyr, Jaclyn Hazelwod, Madalene Herbert, Rhiannon Doiran, Maddison LeBeau
Also of note: Maddison LeBeau recently signed her letter of intent to play Division II college field hockey at St. Anselm, in Manchester, N.H.
Football
Campbell Conference Class B All-Stars – Jared Grant, Kyle Champagne
Boys Soccer
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA First Team – Brandt Herbert
SMAA Second Team – Jean-Marc Lohomboli, Grayson Post
SMAA All-Academic Team – Brandt Herbert, Austin Pierce, Ryan Shackley
Girls Soccer
SMAA All-Academic Team – Delilah Graffam, Sam Gummoe
Finally, a couple highlights from outside fall sports: Justin Copetta has signed on to play DII baseball at Assumption College, in Worcester, Mass. Likewise, Zac Manoogian will join the St. Joseph (DIII) basketball program. St. Joe’s, of course, is located in Standish.
The Westbrook boys picked up this year’s MPA Class A South Sportmanship award.
Courtesy photo.
Surrounded by Westbrook teammates, classmates, Coastal Field Hockey Club teammates and family, Maddison LeBeau (seated) poses with her letter of intent to play field hockey at St. Anselm.
Photo courtesy of Denise Corbett.
Jared Grant (left) and Kyle Champagne (right) pose for a photo with their new awards and their head coach, Jeff Guerette (center).
Photo courtesy of Jeff Guerette.