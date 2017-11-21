Fall Awards: Westbrook

WESTBROOK—With the autumn sports season now behind us, awards season has arrived to take its place. The Southwestern Maine Activities Assocation and the Maine Principals’ Association both confer a number of laurels, and the Blazes brought home their fair share.

Boys Cross Country

SMAA Honorable Mention – Jack Pecararo

Girls Cross Country

SMAA Honorable Mention – Quincey Lyden

SMAA All-Academic Team – Sandy Cao

Field Hockey

Class A State Runners-Up

SMAA First Team – Maddison LeBeau, Avery Tucker

SMAA Second Team – Kimmie Goddard

SMAA Honorable Mention – Mary Keef

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Katelyn Champagne

SMAA All-Academic Team – Elizabeth Barlow, Kallie Cyr, Jaclyn Hazelwod, Madalene Herbert, Rhiannon Doiran, Maddison LeBeau

Also of note: Maddison LeBeau recently signed her letter of intent to play Division II college field hockey at St. Anselm, in Manchester, N.H.

Football

Campbell Conference Class B All-Stars – Jared Grant, Kyle Champagne

Boys Soccer

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA First Team – Brandt Herbert

SMAA Second Team – Jean-Marc Lohomboli, Grayson Post

SMAA All-Academic Team – Brandt Herbert, Austin Pierce, Ryan Shackley

Girls Soccer

SMAA All-Academic Team – Delilah Graffam, Sam Gummoe

Finally, a couple highlights from outside fall sports: Justin Copetta has signed on to play DII baseball at Assumption College, in Worcester, Mass. Likewise, Zac Manoogian will join the St. Joseph (DIII) basketball program. St. Joe’s, of course, is located in Standish.

The Westbrook boys picked up this year’s MPA Class A South Sportmanship award.

Courtesy photo.

Surrounded by Westbrook teammates, classmates, Coastal Field Hockey Club teammates and family, Maddison LeBeau (seated) poses with her letter of intent to play field hockey at St. Anselm.

Photo courtesy of Denise Corbett.

Jared Grant (left) and Kyle Champagne (right) pose for a photo with their new awards and their head coach, Jeff Guerette (center).

Photo courtesy of Jeff Guerette.