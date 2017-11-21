Fall Awards: Windham

By Adam Birt -
11
The Windham field hockey team won the MPA's Class A South Sportsmanship Award this year--one of three the school took home.Courtesy photo.

WINDHAM—Fall sports are officially over, meaning awards season is upon us. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow a variety of accolades.

Boys Cross Country
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA Honorable Mention – Mason Rosborough
SMAA All-Academic Team – Logan Cropper, Trevor Crowley, Callean Frechette, Noah Hall, Kevin Ingalls

Girls Cross Country
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA Second Team – Hailey Applebee
SMAA All-Academic Team – Danielle Meader, Gabby Smith, Natalie Walker

Field Hockey
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA First Team – Grace Sawyer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Alex Morang
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Shyler Fielding
SMAA All-Academic Team – Julia Libby, Jessica Meyer, Alex Morang, Grace Sawyer, Lauren Talbot

Football
Class A State Runners-up
SMAA All-Conference – Connor McGinnis (OL), Justin Labrecque (DL), Treva Valliere (DE), Nate Watson (LB), Tanner Bernier (DB)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Tanner Bernier, Anthony Kilgallon, Dylan Varney, Nate Watson
SMAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Rich Johnson

Golf
SMAA Central Division Second Team – Evan Millett, Ryan Walker
SMAA All-Academic Team – Burke Cornish, Josh Giberti, Nick Kilgallon

Boys Soccer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Nick Rose (F)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Nick Rose, Alex Wilkins

Girls Soccer
SMAA Second Team – Sara Barrett (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Maggie Symonds (M)

Volleyball
SMAA Honorable Mention – Meghan Harmon

A final note, this one from outside the fall season: Nick Curtis has committed to play basketball at St. Joseph College, beginning next year.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

The Windham field hockey team won the MPA’s Class A South Sportsmanship Award this year–one of three the school took home.

Courtesy photo.

The Windham boys, like their lady counterparts, won this year’s Class A South Sportsmanship award.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Riddle.

The Lady Eagles, like their gentlemen counterparts, won this year’s Class A South Sportsmanship award.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Riddle.

SHARE
Adam Birt
http://www.keepmecurrent.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR