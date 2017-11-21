Fall Awards: Windham

WINDHAM—Fall sports are officially over, meaning awards season is upon us. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow a variety of accolades.

Boys Cross Country

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA Honorable Mention – Mason Rosborough

SMAA All-Academic Team – Logan Cropper, Trevor Crowley, Callean Frechette, Noah Hall, Kevin Ingalls

Girls Cross Country

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA Second Team – Hailey Applebee

SMAA All-Academic Team – Danielle Meader, Gabby Smith, Natalie Walker

Field Hockey

MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award

SMAA First Team – Grace Sawyer

SMAA Honorable Mention – Alex Morang

SMAA All-Rookie Team – Shyler Fielding

SMAA All-Academic Team – Julia Libby, Jessica Meyer, Alex Morang, Grace Sawyer, Lauren Talbot

Football

Class A State Runners-up

SMAA All-Conference – Connor McGinnis (OL), Justin Labrecque (DL), Treva Valliere (DE), Nate Watson (LB), Tanner Bernier (DB)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Tanner Bernier, Anthony Kilgallon, Dylan Varney, Nate Watson

SMAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Rich Johnson

Golf

SMAA Central Division Second Team – Evan Millett, Ryan Walker

SMAA All-Academic Team – Burke Cornish, Josh Giberti, Nick Kilgallon

Boys Soccer

SMAA Honorable Mention – Nick Rose (F)

SMAA All-Academic Team – Nick Rose, Alex Wilkins

Girls Soccer

SMAA Second Team – Sara Barrett (D)

SMAA Honorable Mention – Maggie Symonds (M)

Volleyball

SMAA Honorable Mention – Meghan Harmon

A final note, this one from outside the fall season: Nick Curtis has committed to play basketball at St. Joseph College, beginning next year.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

The Windham field hockey team won the MPA’s Class A South Sportsmanship Award this year–one of three the school took home.

Courtesy photo.

The Windham boys, like their lady counterparts, won this year’s Class A South Sportsmanship award.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Riddle.

The Lady Eagles, like their gentlemen counterparts, won this year’s Class A South Sportsmanship award.

Photo courtesy of Jeff Riddle.