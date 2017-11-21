Fall Awards: Windham

WINDHAM—Fall sports are officially over, meaning awards season is upon us. The Southwestern Maine Athletics Association and the Maine Principals’ Association both bestow a variety of accolades.
Boys Cross Country
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA Honorable Mention – Mason Rosborough
SMAA All-Academic Team – Logan Cropper, Trevor Crowley, Callean Frechette, Noah Hall, Kevin Ingalls
Girls Cross Country
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA Second Team – Hailey Applebee
SMAA All-Academic Team – Danielle Meader, Gabby Smith, Natalie Walker
Field Hockey
MPA Class A South Sportsmanship Award
SMAA First Team – Grace Sawyer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Alex Morang
SMAA All-Rookie Team – Shyler Fielding
SMAA All-Academic Team – Julia Libby, Jessica Meyer, Alex Morang, Grace Sawyer, Lauren Talbot
Football
Class A State Runners-up
SMAA All-Conference – Connor McGinnis (OL), Justin Labrecque (DL), Treva Valliere (DE), Nate Watson (LB), Tanner Bernier (DB)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Tanner Bernier, Anthony Kilgallon, Dylan Varney, Nate Watson
SMAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Rich Johnson
Golf
SMAA Central Division Second Team – Evan Millett, Ryan Walker
SMAA All-Academic Team – Burke Cornish, Josh Giberti, Nick Kilgallon
Boys Soccer
SMAA Honorable Mention – Nick Rose (F)
SMAA All-Academic Team – Nick Rose, Alex Wilkins
Girls Soccer
SMAA Second Team – Sara Barrett (D)
SMAA Honorable Mention – Maggie Symonds (M)
Volleyball
SMAA Honorable Mention – Meghan Harmon
A final note, this one from outside the fall season: Nick Curtis has committed to play basketball at St. Joseph College, beginning next year.
Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME
The Windham field hockey team won the MPA’s Class A South Sportsmanship Award this year–one of three the school took home.
Courtesy photo.
