Fall Previews: Lake Region

Cross Country

Coaches: Kurt Peterson, Dan Dors

Key runners returning: Ethan Chadwick, Cody Doucette, Devyn Hatch, Jeff McCubrey, Cam Meserve, Tim Moore, Kennedy Brake, Hannah Chadwick, Olivia Toole

Key newcomers: Dawson Smith, Nathan Casali, Justin Lees

Outlook: “Boys team looking to make States this year,” Peterson says simply.

Field Hockey

Coach: Pauline Webb

Last year’s record: 0-1-13

Key players lost: Liz Cole

Key players returning: Olivia Deschenes (sr., F); Hailey Parsons (sr., M); Kelsey Apovian (sr., D); Paige Davis (jr., F)

Outlook: “We can only improve from last year,” says Webb, “and we definitely have making playoffs as a goal…We had some very close games last year, along with several OT games, so I’m anticipating some great competitive games this year with most of the teams in the conference.” With only one key player lost off last year’s roster, the Lady Lakers well deploy an experienced lineup this autumn. Deschenes is recovering from an ACL injury, and offers her teammates leadership, intensity and impressive stickwork. Parsons, a First-Team All-Conference contributor in 2016, is the squad’s go-to girl on free hits and lays down solid defense, too. The hardworking Apovian is another strong defender who turned a number key saves last season. Finally, Davis, a developing leader, wields a mean, high-speed stick; she logged a great preseason and should post some points for LRHS in the coming months.

Football

Coach: Brian Jahna

Last year’s record: 1-7

Key players lost: Ben Roakes, Todd Crawford

Key players returning: Derek Mondville (sr., QB/LB); Hunter McDaniel (sr., WR/LB); True Meyers (sr., TE/WR/DB); Andrew Douglass (sr., RB/LB); Eric Milton (sr., WR/DB); Thomas Noble (sr., DL); Mark Mayo (jr., OL/DL); Ethan McMurray (so., RB/QB/OL/LB); Brandon Sargent (so., RB/LB)

Key newcomers: Tyler Breton (sr., TE/C/LB)

Key matchups: Freeport, G-NG, Poland, Waterville

Outlook: The Lakers will face both ups and downs this season. First, the bad news: The team’s numbers are low, which is presenting them with some crap-shoot challenges, like staying healthy, and some interesting and revealing challenges, like getting creative with personnel. That latter situation begets the good news: “Our guys are volunteering to play positions that help the team, which has made the process efficient and positive,” Jahna says. “We look technically sound, kids are in the right spots and we are playing with great energy. We have a tremendous senior group coming back, especially at skill positions. We’ve already observed great leadership with the entire upperclass group, and they have a firm grasp of program schematics and expectations…Ultimately our success will be directly related to how our lack of depth affects our games down the stretch.”

Golf

Coach: Art Kilborn

Last year’s record: 5-5-2

Key players lost: Tyler Walker, Ryan Walker, Luke Neal

Key players returning: Bob Caron, Cutter Meeker, Ben Johnson

Key newcomers: Ayden Glass

Key matchups: Fryeburg, POland, NYA

Outlook: “Our numbers are good, with 12 players,” says Kilborn optimistically. “We hope to continue improving at the pace we’ve started iout at, and we will make the States again!”

Girls Soccer

Coach: Peter Webb

Last year’s record: 5-9

Key players returning: Lauren Jakobs, Chandler True, Madison Rock, Neva Leavitt, Danica Chadwick

Key newcomers: Bella Russo, Shauna Hancock

Key matchups: G-NG, Freeport, Poland, Fryeburg

Outlook: Webb is happy with his lineup. “The leadership on the team is strong this year and we have more depth than in the past, with a strong incoming freshman class,” he says. “That should help us compete. The team atmosphere is good and we are anticipating playing well to make it deeper into the playoffs this season.” Webb nods at the Patriots, Falcons, Knights and Raiders as outfits his girls will need to beat to pick up critical Heal Points.

Volleyball

Coach: Ryan Shible

Last year’s record: 3-11-0

Key players lost: Catherine Christiansen

Key players returning: Lindsey Keenan (sr., S); Autumn Tremblay (sr., S); Melissa Bonenfant (sr., MH); Cheyenne Bell (jr., L)

Key newcomers: Kaya McClean (jr., MH)

Key matchups: Gardiner, NYA

Outlook: “We have a solid core of players returning this year who have developed some great chemistry, which I believe will help us put together a more consistent offense and defense this season,” Shible says. Keenan and Tremblay control the ball well and work the net with skill, both on offense and defense. “Their leadership and confidence at the front of the net will help our team generate momentum and consistency this season,” Shible says of the two. Bonenfant and McClean should form another dynamic duo – Bonenfant the veteran and McClean the promising newbie. “If we can consistently communicate and generate offense at the net, we should do well,” Shible says. Gardiner opens the Lakers’ schedule, and Shible hopes a triumph over the Tigers will accelerate his girls into a winning stretch. Meanwhile, LRHS has traditionally played NYA tight, and will particularly crave that victory

Boys soccer coach Mike Chaine could not be reached.

Danica Chadwick cuts upfield in a 2016 battle at Freeport. Chadwick returns to the pitch this autumn in a crucial role for the Lady Lakers.