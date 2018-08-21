Fall Schedules: Bonny Eagle

By Adam Birt -
Cross Country
Aug. 31           @ Falmouth (w/Sanford, Portland)    4 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Deering (w/Kennebunk, Massabesic)         4 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ South Portland (w/Noble, Windham, Gorham)     4 p.m.
Sept. 21           Westbrook, Falmouth, Deering          4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Manchester Invitational (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)    4 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)        4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Thornton (w/Biddeford, Kennebunk)        4 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          11 a.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 31           @ Kennebunk 3 p.m.
Sept. 5 Biddeford       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ South Portland       4 p.m.
Sept. 11           Gorham           4 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15           TA       11 a.m.
Sept. 17           @ Sanford      6 p.m.
Sept. 19           Portland          4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Westbrook  4 p.m.
Sept. 25           Marshwood     4:15 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Oct. 1  Deering           4 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Noble          4 p.m.
Oct. 9  Windham        4 p.m.

Football
Aug. 31           @ South Portland       7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Sanford           7 p.m.
Sept. 14           Portland          7 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Massabesic 7 p.m.
Sept. 28           Deering           7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Oxford Hills           7 p.m.
Oct. 12 TA       7 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Scarborough           7 p.m.

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook, in Saco)
Aug. 27           @ Windham    3:15 p.m.
Aug. 30           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough)        12 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ SMAA Qualifiers   TBA
Oct. 3  @ SMAA Championship        TBA
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 @ Noble          10 a.m.
Sept. 4 Windham        6 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Biddeford       2 p.m.
Sept. 11           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           Sanford           6 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Westbrook  6 p.m.
Sept. 27           Marshwood     6 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Deering       5 p.m.
Oct. 4  South Portland 6 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Scarborough           7 p.m.
Oct. 11 TA       6 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Gorham      6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Aug. 31           Noble  4 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Windham    6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Deering           12 p.m.
Sept. 12           Biddeford       6 p.m.
Sept. 15           Scarborough    12 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Sanford      6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ Falmouth    6 p.m.
Sept. 26           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Marshwood 4 p.m.
Oct. 3  Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ South Portland       12 p.m.
Oct. 15 Massabesic      6 p.m.

Volleyball
Aug. 31           @ Biddeford  4 p.m.
Sept. 4 Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Sept. 11           TA       6 p.m.
Sept. 13           Windham        6 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Gorham      11:30 a.m.
Sept. 25           Falmouth         6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Deering       6 p.m.
Oct. 2  Cheverus         6 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Oct. 9  Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ TA  6:30 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Bonny Eagler Zack Allocca unwinds into a kick in a game last fall.

Bonny Eagler Maddy Boothby flies up the sideline in a bout last year.

