Fall Schedules: Bonny Eagle

Cross Country

Aug. 31 @ Falmouth (w/Sanford, Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Deering (w/Kennebunk, Massabesic) 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ South Portland (w/Noble, Windham, Gorham) 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 Westbrook, Falmouth, Deering 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Manchester Invitational (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Thornton (w/Biddeford, Kennebunk) 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 11 a.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 31 @ Kennebunk 3 p.m.

Sept. 5 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 Gorham 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 TA 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 @ Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Westbrook 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 Marshwood 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 Deering 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 Windham 4 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 @ South Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sanford 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Massabesic 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Deering 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Oxford Hills 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 TA 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Scarborough 7 p.m.

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook, in Saco)

Aug. 27 @ Windham 3:15 p.m.

Aug. 30 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough) 12 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ SMAA Qualifiers TBA

Oct. 3 @ SMAA Championship TBA

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 1 @ Noble 10 a.m.

Sept. 4 Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Biddeford 2 p.m.

Sept. 11 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Deering 5 p.m.

Oct. 4 South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Scarborough 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 TA 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 31 Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Deering 12 p.m.

Sept. 12 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 Scarborough 12 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Falmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Marshwood 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ South Portland 12 p.m.

Oct. 15 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Aug. 31 @ Biddeford 4 p.m.

Sept. 4 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 TA 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Gorham 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 25 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

