Fall Schedules: Bonny Eagle

Cross Country

Aug. 31 SMAA Relays (at Thornton Academy) 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk, Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Falmouth (w/Biddeford, Noble, South Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ TA (w/Biddeford, Deering, Gorham, Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Maine Girls’ Academy (w/Kennebunk, TA, Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Windham (w/Gorham, Scarborough, Westbrook) 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 SMAA Second Seven (at Gorham) TBA

Oct. 21 Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 States (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Sept. 1 @ Biddeford 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Gorham 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 Falmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ TA 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 Sanford 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Westbrook 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Marshwood 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Deering 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Noble 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Windham 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 1 @ Sanford 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 Windham 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 South Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ TA 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 Massabesic 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Deering 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook)

Aug. 29 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 12 p.m.

Sept. 26 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 SMAA Team, Individual Qualifiers (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 4 SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 7 Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 1 Noble 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Biddeford 10 a.m.

Sept. 12 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Sept. 19 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Marshwood 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Deering 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 Gorham 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 2 @ Noble 11 a.m.

Sept. 6 Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Deering 5 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Biddeford 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Scarborough 12 p.m.

Sept. 20 Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 Maine Girls’ Academy 11 a.m.

Sept. 27 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 Marshwood 6:15 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Kennebunk 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 5 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 Bruce Churchill ALS Tournament TBA

Sept. 19 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ South Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 Gorham 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 Marshwood 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 TA 6 p.m.

Bonny Eagle takes to the gridiron to defend their 2016 State title this fall. Seen here: Alex Sprague runs a route in a game last season vs. rivals Windham.