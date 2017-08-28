Fall Schedules: Bonny Eagle

By Adam Birt
16
Bonny Eagle takes to the gridiron to defend their 2016 state title this fall. Here, Alex Sprague runs a route in a game last season vs. rival Windham.

Cross Country
Aug. 31           SMAA Relays (at Thornton Academy)          4 p.m.
Sept. 8 Biddeford, Deering, Kennebunk, Portland    4 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Falmouth (w/Biddeford, Noble, South Portland)  4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ TA (w/Biddeford, Deering, Gorham, Westbrook) 4 p.m.
Sept. 30           Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast)     10 a.m.
Oct. 5  @ Maine Girls’ Academy (w/Kennebunk, TA, Westbrook)  4 p.m.
Oct. 13            @ Windham (w/Gorham, Scarborough, Westbrook) 4 p.m.
Oct. 16            SMAA Second Seven (at Gorham) TBA
Oct. 21            Regionals (at Twin Brook)      12:30 p.m.
Oct. 28            States (at Twin Brook)            12:30 p.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 30           Kennebunk      4 p.m.
Sept. 1 @ Biddeford  4 p.m.
Sept. 7 South Portland            4 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ Gorham      4 p.m.
Sept. 13           Falmouth         4 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ TA  7:15 p.m.
Sept. 19           Sanford           4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           Westbrook       4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Marshwood            4 p.m.
Sept. 29           Scarborough    4 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Deering       3:30 p.m.
Oct. 6  Noble  4 p.m.
Oct. 11            @ Windham    4 p.m.

Football
Sept. 1 @ Sanford      7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Windham        7 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Portland      7 p.m.
Sept. 22           South Portland            7 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ TA  1:30 p.m.
Oct. 6  Massabesic      7 p.m.
Oct. 13            @ Deering       7 p.m.
Oct. 20            Scarborough    7 p.m. 

Golf (Bonny Eagle’s home course is Deep Brook)
Aug. 29           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Aug. 31           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)           12 p.m.
Sept. 26           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  SMAA Team, Individual Qualifiers (at TBA)            TBA
Oct. 4  SMAA Championship (at TBA)         TBA
Oct. 7  Team States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.
Oct. 14            Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 Noble  6 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Windham    6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Falmouth         6 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Biddeford  10 a.m.
Sept. 12           @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Sept. 19           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Sanford      6 p.m.
Sept. 26           Westbrook       6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Marshwood            4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Oct. 7  Deering           1 p.m.
Oct. 10            Scarborough    6 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17            Gorham           6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Sept. 2 @ Noble          11 a.m.
Sept. 6 Windham        6 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Deering       5 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Biddeford  4 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Scarborough           12 p.m.
Sept. 20           Sanford           6 p.m.
Sept. 23           Maine Girls’ Academy            11 a.m.
Sept. 27           @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Sept. 29           Marshwood     6:15 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 7  Kennebunk      3 p.m.
Oct. 11            Portland          6 p.m.
Oct. 13            South Portland            6 p.m.
Oct. 17            @ Massabesic 6 p.m. 

Volleyball
Sept. 5 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Sept. 12           Windham        6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16           Bruce Churchill ALS Tournament      TBA
Sept. 19           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ South Portland       7 p.m.
Sept. 23           Gorham           12:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 2  Biddeford       6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Oct. 7  Marshwood     12:30 p.m.
Oct. 10            @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 12            TA       6 p.m. 

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Adam Birt
http://www.keepmecurrent.com

