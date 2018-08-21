Fall Schedules: Gorham

Cross Country

Aug. 31 @ Marshwood (w/Biddeford, Scarborough) 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 Windham, Noble, Bonny Eagle, South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Biddeford (w/Portland, Massabesic) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Westbrook (w/Falmouth, Scarborough, Windham) 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 11 a.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 31 Marshwood 4 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Deering 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Noble (at USM) 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 Windham 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Cheverus 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Massabesic 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 21 Biddeford 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ South Portland 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 Falmouth 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Thornton 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 Sanford 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Mt. Ararat 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Messalonskee 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Kennebunk 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Greely 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 Noble 6 p.m.

Golf (Gorham’s home course is Gorham Country Club)

Aug. 28 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ TA 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough) 12 p.m.

Sept. 25 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Windham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ SMAA Qualifiers TBA

Oct. 3 @ SMAA Championship TBA

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 30 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Deering 5 p.m.

Sept. 6 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Portland 9 a.m.

Sept. 11 @ Scarborough 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 TA 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Biddeford 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Noble 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 31 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 TA 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 Deering 10 a.m.

Sept. 18 @ Biddeford 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Falmouth 10 a.m.

Sept. 27 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Scarborough 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Aug. 31 @ TA 3 p.m.

Sept. 4 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 Greely 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 Bonny Eagle 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 25 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Windham 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Ellsworth 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Mount Desert Island 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

