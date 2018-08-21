Fall Schedules: Gorham

By Adam Birt -
22

Cross Country
Aug. 31           @ Marshwood (w/Biddeford, Scarborough)  3 p.m.
Sept. 14           Windham, Noble, Bonny Eagle, South Portland        4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Biddeford (w/Portland, Massabesic)          4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Westbrook (w/Falmouth, Scarborough, Windham)           4 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          11 a.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 31           Marshwood     4 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Deering       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Noble (at USM)          7 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ Bonny Eagle           4 p.m.
Sept. 13           Windham        4 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Cheverus    4:30 p.m.
Sept. 17           Kennebunk      4 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Massabesic 4:15 p.m.
Sept. 21           Biddeford       4 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ South Portland       4 p.m.
Oct. 1  Falmouth         4 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Thornton     4 p.m.
Oct. 5  Sanford           4 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Portland      5:30 p.m. 

Football
Aug. 31           @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Westbrook  6 p.m.
Sept. 14           Falmouth         6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Mt. Ararat       6 p.m.
Sept. 28           Messalonskee  6 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Kennebunk 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Greely         7 p.m.
Oct. 19 Noble  6 p.m. 

Golf (Gorham’s home course is Gorham Country Club)
Aug. 28           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Aug. 30           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ TA  4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough)        12 p.m.
Sept. 25           Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Windham    3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ SMAA Qualifiers   TBA
Oct. 3  @ SMAA Championship        TBA
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Aug. 30           Westbrook       6 p.m.
Sept. 4 @ Deering       5 p.m.
Sept. 6 South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Portland      9 a.m.
Sept. 11           @ Scarborough           7 p.m.
Sept. 13           TA       6 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Biddeford  5 p.m.
Sept. 25           Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Noble          6 p.m.
Oct. 2  Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Windham    6 p.m.
Oct. 9  Falmouth         6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Oct. 16 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Aug. 31           Westbrook       6 p.m.
Sept. 5 TA       6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Sept. 12           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 15           Deering           10 a.m.
Sept. 18           @ Biddeford  5 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Falmouth    10 a.m.
Sept. 27           @ Noble          4 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Marshwood     6 p.m.
Oct. 10 Windham        6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Scarborough           6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Sanford      6:30 p.m. 

Volleyball
Aug. 31           @ TA  3 p.m.
Sept. 4 South Portland 6 p.m.
Sept. 12           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Sept. 17           Greely 6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Deering           6 p.m.
Sept. 22           Bonny Eagle   11:30 a.m.
Sept. 25           @ Biddeford  5:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           Windham        6 p.m.
Oct. 4  Cheverus         6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Ellsworth    4 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Mount Desert Island          1 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Kevin Mollison battles in a contest last fall.

Emma Forgues races upfield in a contest at Westbrook, autumn ’17.

SHARE
Adam Birt
http://keepmecurrent.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR