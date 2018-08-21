Fall Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

By Adam Birt -
Cross Country
Aug. 31           @ North Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport)     4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Wells (w/Freeport, Traip)   4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           NYA, Lake Region, Yarmouth           4 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)        4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Sacopee Valley (w/ St. Dominic, Fryeburg)          4 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ WMCs (at St. Joseph’s)      3 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          12:30 p.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 30           @ Cape Elizabeth       5 p.m.
Sept. 4 Greely 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Wells          6 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Fryeburg     11 a.m.
Sept. 10           @ York           4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Freeport (at St. Joseph’s)        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Yarmouth (at St. Joe’s)           4 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Poland        4 p.m.
Sept. 20           Lake Region (at St. Joe’s)       4 p.m.
Sept. 24           Old Orchard Beach     4 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Greely         4 p.m.
Oct. 2  Poland 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Oct. 10 Cape Elizabeth (at St. Joe’s)   3:30 p.m. 

Football
Aug. 31           York    7 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Dirigo         7 p.m.
Sept. 14           Old Town        7 p.m.
Sept. 21           Morse  7 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Lake Region           7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Marancook 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Poland        7 p.m. 

Golf
Aug. 28           @ Poland (w/St. Dominic)      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 Lake Region    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 York    3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11           Cape Elizabeth            3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Freeport      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           Wells   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Yarmouth   4 p.m.
Sept. 25           Fryeburg          3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ OOB           3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ WMC Qualifiers (at Willowdale, in Scarborough)            10 a.m.
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Aug. 30           Freeport           6 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ York           4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Waynflete       6 p.m.
Sept. 15           Cape Elizabeth            4 p.m.
Sept. 17           Greely 6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 22           Wells   3 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Lake Region           6:15 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Poland        4:45 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ St. Dom      4 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Wells          6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Poland 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ Greely         6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Aug. 30           @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Sept. 4 Lake Region    6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Poland 10 a.m.
Sept. 11           @ York           6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Fryeburg     4 p.m.
Sept. 22           Wells   1 p.m.
Sept. 24           @ OOB           4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Waynflete   11 a.m.
Oct. 2  Traip    6 p.m.
Oct. 4  St. Dom           4 p.m.
Oct. 9  Yarmouth        6 p.m.
Oct. 15 Greely 6 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Isaiah Thongsavangh carries for G-NG in a bout at Freeport last fall.

Lady Patriot Maddie Post propels the ball forward in a bout last fall.

