Fall Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

Cross Country

Aug. 31 @ North Yarmouth (w/Cape Elizabeth, Freeport) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Wells (w/Freeport, Traip) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 NYA, Lake Region, Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Sacopee Valley (w/ St. Dominic, Fryeburg) 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ WMCs (at St. Joseph’s) 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30 @ Cape Elizabeth 5 p.m.

Sept. 4 Greely 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Fryeburg 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 @ York 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Freeport (at St. Joseph’s) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Yarmouth (at St. Joe’s) 4 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 Lake Region (at St. Joe’s) 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 Old Orchard Beach 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Greely 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 Poland 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 Cape Elizabeth (at St. Joe’s) 3:30 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 York 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Dirigo 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Old Town 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Morse 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Lake Region 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Marancook 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Poland 7 p.m.

Golf

Aug. 28 @ Poland (w/St. Dominic) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Lake Region 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 York 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Cape Elizabeth 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Wells 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ OOB 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ WMC Qualifiers (at Willowdale, in Scarborough) 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 30 Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ York 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Waynflete 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 Greely 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 Wells 3 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Lake Region 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Poland 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Wells 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ Greely 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 30 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 Lake Region 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Poland 10 a.m.

Sept. 11 @ York 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 Wells 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ OOB 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Waynflete 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 Traip 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 St. Dom 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 15 Greely 6 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Isaiah Thongsavangh carries for G-NG in a bout at Freeport last fall.

Lady Patriot Maddie Post propels the ball forward in a bout last fall.