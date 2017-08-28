Fall Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

Cross Country

Sept. 1 @ North Yarmouth Academy (w/Freeport, Greely) 3:15 p.m.

Sept. 9 Fleet Feet/Hoka One Invitational (at Gorham) TBA

Sept. 15 Cape Elizabeth, Greely, Poland, Maine Coast Waldorf School 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Poland (w/Old Orchard Beach, St. Dominic) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ Greely (w/Freeport, Waynflete, York) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joseph’s College) 12:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 Regionals (at Twin Brook) 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 States (at Twin Brook) 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 31 Cape Elizabeth 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Greely 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Waynflete/Maine Girls’ Academy 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 Freeport 12 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Lake Region 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 York 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 OOB 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 Greely 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 Poland 4 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Football

Sept. 1 @ Noble 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 Morse 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Lake Region 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Freeport 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Medomak Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Fryeburg 1:30 p.m.

Golf (G-NG’s home course is Spring Meadows)

Aug. 31 York, Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Cape Elizabeth 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Poland (w/Freeport) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Wells 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 Sacopee Valley 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 WMC Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ St. Dom 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 WMC Boys Qualifier (at Willowdale) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 1 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 Lake Region 11 a.m.

Sept. 12 @ Greely 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 Wells 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 York 10 a.m.

Sept. 26 @ Cape 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Traip 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ York 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ St. Dom 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 Greely 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 1 Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Lake Region 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Greely 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 Sacopee Valley 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ York 11:45 a.m.

Sept. 26 Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 York 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ OOB 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 @ Greely 6 p.m.

Emma Dyer battles a Cape Elizabeth opponent in a tight match last year.

Patriot Elijah Simmons carries a Freeport defender in the teams’ bout last autumn.