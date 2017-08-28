Fall Schedules: Gray-New Gloucester

By Adam Birt -
Emma Dyer battles a Cape Elizabeth opponent in a tight match last year.

Cross Country
Sept. 1 @ North Yarmouth Academy (w/Freeport, Greely)  3:15 p.m.
Sept. 9 Fleet Feet/Hoka One Invitational (at Gorham)           TBA
Sept. 15           Cape Elizabeth, Greely, Poland, Maine Coast Waldorf School         4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Poland (w/Old Orchard Beach, St. Dominic)        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast)     10 a.m.
Oct. 6  @ Greely (w/Freeport, Waynflete, York)       3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13            Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joseph’s College) 12:45 p.m.
Oct. 21            Regionals (at Twin Brook)      2 p.m.
Oct. 28            States (at Twin Brook)            2 p.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 31           Cape Elizabeth            3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Greely         4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Fryeburg          3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Waynflete/Maine Girls’ Academy 4 p.m.
Sept. 16           Freeport           12 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Poland        4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Lake Region           4 p.m.
Sept. 26           York    4 p.m.
Sept. 28           OOB   3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  Greely 4 p.m.
Oct. 4  Poland 4 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Freeport      3:30 p.m.
Oct. 10            @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.

Football
Sept. 1 @ Noble          7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Morse  7 p.m.
Sept. 15           Lake Region    7 p.m.
Sept. 23           @ Freeport      1:30 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Cape Elizabeth       7 p.m.
Oct. 6  Medomak Valley        7 p.m.
Oct. 13            Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Oct. 21            @ Fryeburg     1:30 p.m.

Golf (G-NG’s home course is Spring Meadows)
Aug. 31           York, Freeport 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Yarmouth   4 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Cape Elizabeth       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Poland (w/Freeport)           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Wells   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           Sacopee Valley           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           WMC Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)            3:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ St. Dom      3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  WMC Boys Qualifier (at Willowdale)            3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7  Team States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.
Oct. 14            Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Sept. 5 Cape Elizabeth            6 p.m.
Sept. 9 Lake Region    11 a.m.
Sept. 12           @ Greely         6 p.m.
Sept. 16           Wells   2:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Fryeburg     4 p.m.
Sept. 23           York    10 a.m.
Sept. 26           @ Cape           6 p.m.
Sept. 28           Traip    6 p.m.
Oct. 3  Yarmouth        6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Poland        6 p.m.
Oct. 10            @ York           6 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ St. Dom      3:30 p.m.
Oct. 17            Greely 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Sept. 1 Yarmouth        6 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Lake Region           4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Greely 6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Freeport      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16           Sacopee Valley           12:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 23           @ York           11:45 a.m.
Sept. 26           Cape Elizabeth            6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Poland 6 p.m.
Oct. 10            York    6 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ OOB           4 p.m.
Oct. 17            @ Greely         6 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Patriot Elijah Simmons carries a Freeport defender in the teams’ bout last autumn.

Adam Birt
http://www.keepmecurrent.com

