Fall Schedules: Lake Region

Cross Country
Aug. 31           @ Poland (w/Greely, Maine Coast Waldorf) 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Greely         4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Gray-New Gloucester        4 p.m.
Sept. 28           Poland, Waynflete, Wells       4 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)        4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Cape Elizabeth       4 p.m
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          12:30 p.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey
Aug. 30           @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 Poland 4 p.m.
Sept. 6 Freeport           4 p.m.
Sept. 8 York    11 a.m.
Sept. 10           @ Yarmouth   4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Cape Elizabeth            4 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ Greely         4 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ G-NG         4 p.m.
Sept. 22           Sacopee Valley           11 a.m.
Sept. 24           Fryeburg          4 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ North Yarmouth     4 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Poland        3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  Yarmouth        4 p.m.
Oct. 10 @ York           3:30 p.m. 

Football
Aug. 31           Cape Elizabeth            7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Spruce Mountain        7 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Morse         7 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Gardiner     7 p.m.
Sept. 28           G-NG  7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Yarmouth   7 p.m.
Oct. 12 Sacopee Valley           7 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Fryeburg     1:30 p.m. 

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)
Aug. 28           Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach)       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 @ G-NG         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Poland        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11           NYA   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           Yarmouth        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Freeport      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 25           Wells   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ St. Dominic            3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ York           3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ WMC Qualifiers (at Willowdale, in Scarborough)            10 a.m.
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Aug. 30           @ St. Dom      4 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Poland        4 p.m.
Sept. 8 Freeport           10 a.m.
Sept. 11           @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Sacopee Valley           6 p.m.
Sept. 19           NYA   4 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Yarmouth   6 p.m.
Sept. 25           G-NG  6:15 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Sacopee Valley       4 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ NYA          10 a.m.
Oct. 2  Cape Elizabeth            4 p.m.
Oct. 4  Poland 6 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 Fryeburg          6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Sept. 4 @ G-NG         6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Sept. 11           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Sacopee Valley       6 p.m.
Sept. 17           Wells   6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Yarmouth        4 p.m.
Sept. 22           OOB   1 p.m.
Sept. 27           Poland 3 p.m.
Sept. 29           Sacopee Valley           10 a.m.
Oct. 3  @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Poland        6 p.m.
Oct. 9  Greely 4 p.m.
Oct. 11 @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ York           11 a.m. 

Volleyball
Aug. 31           @ Gardiner     6 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Cony           6 p.m.
Sept. 13           York    6 p.m.
Sept. 20           NYA   6 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Wells          6 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Brunswick  6 p.m.
Sept. 26           Gardiner          6 p.m.
Sept. 29           Jonesport-Beal (at Yarmouth) 12 p.m.
Sept. 29           Narraguagus (at Yarmouth)    2 p.m.
Oct. 4  Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Washington            1:30 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ NYA          6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Wells   6 p.m. 

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

The Lakers put together a strong season last year.

Lady Laker Neva Leavitt controls vs. G-NG last fall.

