Fall Schedules: Lake Region

Cross Country

Aug. 31 @ Poland (w/Greely, Maine Coast Waldorf) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Greely 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Gray-New Gloucester 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 Poland, Waynflete, Wells 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Poland 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 Freeport 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 York 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ Greely 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ G-NG 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 Sacopee Valley 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 Fryeburg 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ North Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Poland 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ York 3:30 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 Cape Elizabeth 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 Spruce Mountain 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Morse 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Gardiner 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 G-NG 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 Sacopee Valley 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Fryeburg 1:30 p.m.

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)

Aug. 28 Fryeburg (w/Old Orchard Beach) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ G-NG 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Poland 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 NYA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Yarmouth 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Freeport 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 Wells 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ St. Dominic 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ York 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ WMC Qualifiers (at Willowdale, in Scarborough) 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 30 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 Freeport 10 a.m.

Sept. 11 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Sacopee Valley 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 NYA 4 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 G-NG 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Sacopee Valley 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ NYA 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 Cape Elizabeth 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 4 @ G-NG 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Sacopee Valley 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 OOB 1 p.m.

Sept. 27 Poland 3 p.m.

Sept. 29 Sacopee Valley 10 a.m.

Oct. 3 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 Greely 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ York 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Aug. 31 @ Gardiner 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Cony 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 York 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 NYA 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Brunswick 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 Gardiner 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 Jonesport-Beal (at Yarmouth) 12 p.m.

Sept. 29 Narraguagus (at Yarmouth) 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Washington 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ NYA 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 Wells 6 p.m.

