Fall Schedules: Lake Region

Cross Country

Sept. 1 Fryeburg, Poland, Sacopee Valley, St. Dominic 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Yarmouth 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Sacopee Valley 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joseph’s College) 12:45 p.m.

Oct. 21 Regionals (at Twin Brook) 2 p.m.

Oct. 28 States (at Twin Brook) 2 p.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 31 Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Poland 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Freeport 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ York 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Cape Elizabeth 1 p.m.

Sept. 20 Greely 3 p.m.

Sept. 22 Gray-New Gloucester 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Sacopee Valley 4 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Fryeburg 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 North Yarmouth Academy 10 a.m.

Oct. 2 Poland 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Yarmouth 4 p.m.

Oct. 10 York 3:30 p.m.

Football

Sept. 1 @ Fryeburg 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 Freeport 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ G-NG 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 Yarmouth 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 Waterville 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 York 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Morse 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Poland 7 p.m.

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)

Aug. 30 @ Poland 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ OOB 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Yarmouth 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Sacopee Valley 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Poland 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 WMC Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ St. Dominic 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Wells 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 WMC Boys Qualifier (at Willowdale) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 1 Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ G-NG 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ St. Dom 4 p.m.

Sept. 19 York 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Greely 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Fryeburg 10 a.m.

Sept. 28 @ Sacopee Valley 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 Poland 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 @ Wells 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 St. Dom 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 Traip 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 1 Wells 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 6 Sacopee Valley 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 8 G-NG 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Poland 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 Freeport 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ York 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 Greely 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 Fryeburg 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 Poland 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Wells 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 Cape Elizabeth 11 a.m.

Oct. 11 @ Freeport 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Fryeburg 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 1 Gardiner 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ NYA 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Cony 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 12 York 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Wells 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 NYA 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Brunswick 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Gardiner 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Sumner 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Wells 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Yarmouth 1:30 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Laker Paige Davis attacks the ball in a game last fall at Cape Elizabeth.

Laker Neva Leavitt clashes with a Freeport opponent in a bout last autumn.