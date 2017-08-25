Fall Schedules: Lake Region

By Adam Birt -
Laker Paige Davis attacks the ball in a game last fall at Cape Elizabeth.

Cross Country
Sept. 1 Fryeburg, Poland, Sacopee Valley, St. Dominic        4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Yarmouth   4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Sacopee Valley       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast)     10 a.m.
Oct. 6  @ St. Dom      4 p.m.
Oct. 13            Western Maine Conference Championship (at St. Joseph’s College) 12:45 p.m.
Oct. 21            Regionals (at Twin Brook)      2 p.m.
Oct. 28            States (at Twin Brook)            2 p.m. 

Field Hockey
Aug. 31           Fryeburg          3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Poland        4 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Freeport      4 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ York           4 p.m.
Sept. 14           Yarmouth        4 p.m.
Sept. 16           @ Cape Elizabeth       1 p.m.
Sept. 20           Greely 3 p.m.
Sept. 22           Gray-New Gloucester 4 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Sacopee Valley       4 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Fryeburg     3:30 p.m.
Sept. 30           North Yarmouth Academy     10 a.m.
Oct. 2  Poland 4 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Yarmouth   4 p.m.
Oct. 10            York    3:30 p.m. 

Football
Sept. 1 @ Fryeburg     7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Freeport           7 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ G-NG         7 p.m.
Sept. 22           Yarmouth        7 p.m.
Sept. 29           Waterville        7 p.m.
Oct. 6  York    7 p.m.
Oct. 13            @ Morse         7 p.m.
Oct. 20            @ Poland        7 p.m. 

Golf (Lake Region’s home course is Bridgton Highlands)
Aug. 30           @ Poland        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ OOB           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 Yarmouth        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Sacopee Valley       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Poland 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           WMC Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale)            3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ St. Dominic            3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Wells          3:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  WMC Boys Qualifier (at Willowdale)            3:30 p.m.
Oct. 7  Team States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.
Oct. 14            Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Sept. 1 Wells   6 p.m.
Sept. 5 Freeport           6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ G-NG         6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Poland        6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ St. Dom      4 p.m.
Sept. 19           York    4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Greely         4:15 p.m.
Sept. 23           @ Fryeburg     10 a.m.
Sept. 28           @ Sacopee Valley       6 p.m.
Sept. 30           Poland 11 a.m.
Oct. 2  @ Wells          6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5  St. Dom           6 p.m.
Oct. 13            Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Oct. 17            Traip    6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Sept. 1 Wells   4:15 p.m.
Sept. 6 Sacopee Valley           4:15 p.m.
Sept. 8 G-NG  4 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Poland        6 p.m.
Sept. 16           Freeport           6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ York           6 p.m.
Sept. 22           Greely 4 p.m.
Sept. 26           Fryeburg          6 p.m.
Sept. 29           Poland 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ Wells          5 p.m.
Oct. 7  Cape Elizabeth            11 a.m.
Oct. 11            @ Freeport      6 p.m.
Oct. 14            @ Fryeburg     11 a.m.
Oct. 16            @ Yarmouth   6 p.m. 

Volleyball
Sept. 1 Gardiner          6 p.m.
Sept. 5 @ NYA          6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Cony           5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12           York    6 p.m.
Sept. 14           Wells   6 p.m.
Sept. 21           NYA   6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Brunswick  6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Gardiner     6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ Sumner       1 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ Wells          6 p.m.
Oct. 14            @ Yarmouth   1:30 p.m.

