Fall Schedules: Westbrook

By Adam Birt -
Cross Country
Aug. 31           @ Cheverus (w/Kennebunk, Noble, Deering)            4 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Southern Maine Classic (at Gorham)         10 a.m.
Sept. 14           @ Massabesic (w/Biddeford, Cheverus)        4 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Bonny Eagle (w/Deering, Falmouth)         4 p.m.
Sept. 29           @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)        4 p.m.
Oct. 5  Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          11 a.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey
Sept. 1 @ Falmouth    2:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 Sanford           4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Marshwood     4 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Scarborough           12 p.m.
Sept. 17           Deering           4 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Noble          4 p.m.
Sept. 21           Bonny Eagle   4 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Windham    4 p.m.
Sept. 27           Cheverus         4 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.
Oct. 3  Massabesic      4 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Biddeford  5:30 p.m.
Oct. 9  South Portland 3:30 p.m. 

Football
Aug. 31           Hampden        6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Gorham           6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Noble          6 p.m.
Sept. 28           Greely 6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Mt. Blue     7 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Mt. Ararat   11 a.m.
Oct. 19 Biddeford       6 p.m. 

Golf (Westbrook’s home course is Sunset Ridge)
Aug. 28           Thornton         3:30 p.m.
Aug. 30           Windham        3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ TA  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Windham    3 p.m.
Sept. 20           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 24           Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough)        12 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 27           Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ SMAA Qualifiers   TBA
Oct. 3  @ SMAA Championship        TBA
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Aug. 30           @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Sept. 4 Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ Noble          4 p.m.
Sept. 8 Scarborough    10 a.m.
Sept. 11           Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Windham    6 p.m.
Sept. 17           Falmouth         6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20           @ Cheverus    4 p.m.
Sept. 25           Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  Sanford           6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Deering           6 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ South Portland       6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Aug. 31           @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Sept. 5 Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Sanford           11:30 a.m.
Sept. 14           @ Massabesic 5 p.m
Sept. 19           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 26           Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Sept. 29           Portland          10 a.m.
Oct. 1  @ Marshwood 6 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Biddeford  11 a.m.
Oct. 10 Falmouth         6 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Windham    5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 @ TA  6:30 p.m. 

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Westbrooker Cooper Mullett takes a touch in a home game last fall.

Lady Blaze Hope Higgins charges upfield in a game last year.

