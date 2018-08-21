Fall Schedules: Westbrook

Cross Country

Aug. 31 @ Cheverus (w/Kennebunk, Noble, Deering) 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Southern Maine Classic (at Gorham) 10 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Massabesic (w/Biddeford, Cheverus) 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Bonny Eagle (w/Deering, Falmouth) 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 @ Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough, Windham 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 11 a.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 1 @ Falmouth 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Marshwood 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Scarborough 12 p.m.

Sept. 17 Deering 4 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Windham 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 Cheverus 4 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Kennebunk 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 Massabesic 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Biddeford 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 South Portland 3:30 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 Hampden 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Gorham 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Kennebunk 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Noble 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Greely 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Mt. Blue 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Mt. Ararat 11 a.m.

Oct. 19 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Golf (Westbrook’s home course is Sunset Ridge)

Aug. 28 Thornton 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 Windham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Windham 3 p.m.

Sept. 20 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 Girls Qualifier (at Willowdale, in Scarborough) 12 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ SMAA Qualifiers TBA

Oct. 3 @ SMAA Championship TBA

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 30 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Sept. 4 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 Scarborough 10 a.m.

Sept. 11 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Windham 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Cheverus 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 Deering 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 31 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Sanford 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Massabesic 5 p.m

Sept. 19 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 Portland 10 a.m.

Oct. 1 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Biddeford 11 a.m.

Oct. 10 Falmouth 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Windham 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Westbrooker Cooper Mullett takes a touch in a home game last fall.

Lady Blaze Hope Higgins charges upfield in a game last year.