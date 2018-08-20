Fall Schedules: Windham

Cross Country

Aug. 31 Thornton, Massabesic, South Portland 2 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Gorham (w/Bonny Eagle, Noble, South Portland) TBA

Sept. 21 @ Kennebunk (w/TA, Scarborough, Cheverus) TBA

Oct. 5 @ Westbrook (w/Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough) 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.

Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast) 11 a.m.

Nov. 10 @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire) 11:30 a.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30 Falmouth 4 p.m.

Sept. 5 Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Biddeford 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 11 South Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Gorham 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 @ TA 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 Sanford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 25 Westbrook 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Marshwood 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 Scarborough 4 p.m.

Oct. 4 @ Deering 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Noble 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Football

Aug. 31 Portland 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Bangor 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Edward Little 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Scarborough 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 TA 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Lewiston 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Cheverus 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Oxford Hills/Buckfield 7 p.m.

Golf

Aug. 27 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 @ Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 @ TA 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Westbrook 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 20 Greely 3 p.m.

Sept. 24 TA 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ SMAA Qualifiers TBA

Oct. 3 @ SMAA Championship TBA

Oct. 6 @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 4 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 6 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Kennebunk 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 11 @ Sanford 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Westbrook 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Marshwood 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ TA 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Biddeford 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Noble 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 30 @ South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Massabesic 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 12 Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 Sanford 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 2 @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Falmouth 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 Marshwood 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 10 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 Westbrook 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Scarborough 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 4 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 Biddeford 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 17 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Mount Desert Island 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 Marshwood 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ TA 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 Portland 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ South Portland 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 9 @ Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Windhamite Danielle Libby battles at South Portland last fall.

Lady Eagle Jordan Lloyd fends off a Falmouth opponent in a matchup last fall.