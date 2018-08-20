Fall Schedules: Windham

By Adam Birt -
25

Cross Country
Aug. 31           Thornton, Massabesic, South Portland           2 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Gorham (w/Bonny Eagle, Noble, South Portland) TBA
Sept. 21           @ Kennebunk (w/TA, Scarborough, Cheverus)         TBA
Oct. 5  @ Westbrook (w/Falmouth, Gorham, Scarborough)  4 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Regionals (at Twin Brook) 11 a.m.
Oct. 27 @ States (at Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast)          11 a.m.
Nov. 10           @ New Englands (at Derryfield Park, in Manchester, New Hampshire)       11:30 a.m. 

Field Hockey
Aug. 30           Falmouth         4 p.m.
Sept. 5 Massabesic      4 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Biddeford  9:30 a.m.
Sept. 11           South Portland 4 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Gorham      4 p.m.
Sept. 17           @ TA  7:15 p.m.
Sept. 19           Sanford           4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Portland      4 p.m.
Sept. 25           Westbrook       4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Marshwood 4:15 p.m.
Oct. 1  Scarborough    4 p.m.
Oct. 4  @ Deering       3:30 p.m.
Oct. 5  Noble  4 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Bonny Eagle           4 p.m. 

Football
Aug. 31       Portland  7 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Bangor        7 p.m.
Sept. 14           Edward Little  7 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Scarborough           7 p.m.
Sept. 28           TA       7 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Lewiston    7 p.m.
Oct. 13 @ Cheverus    12:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Oxford Hills/Buckfield           7 p.m. 

Golf
Aug. 27           Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Aug. 30           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 @ Greely         3:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 @ TA  3:45 p.m.
Sept. 11           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           Westbrook       3:45 p.m.
Sept. 20           Greely 3 p.m.
Sept. 24           TA       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1  @ SMAA Qualifiers   TBA
Oct. 3  @ SMAA Championship        TBA
Oct. 6  @ Team States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)      10 a.m.
Oct. 13 @ Individual States (at Natanis – Tomahawk, in Vassalboro)           10 a.m.

Boys Soccer
Sept. 4 @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Sept. 6 Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Kennebunk      10:30 a.m.
Sept. 11           @ Sanford      6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13           Westbrook       6 p.m.
Sept. 18           @ Marshwood 5 p.m.
Sept. 20           Deering           6 p.m.
Sept. 25           @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Sept. 27           Scarborough    6 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ TA  4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 9  @ Biddeford  5 p.m.
Oct. 11 Massabesic      6 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Noble          6:30 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Aug. 30           @ South Portland       6 p.m.
Sept. 5 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Massabesic 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 12           Deering           6 p.m.
Sept. 19           Portland          6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Noble  4 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29           Sanford           11:30 a.m.
Oct. 2  @ Kennebunk 6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Falmouth         5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8  Marshwood     10:30 a.m.
Oct. 10 @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 12 Westbrook       5:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Scarborough           5:30 p.m. 

Volleyball
Sept. 4 Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 10           Cheverus         6 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Sept. 15           Biddeford       11:30 a.m.
Sept. 17           @ Deering       6 p.m.
Sept. 20           Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Mount Desert Island   6 p.m.
Sept. 25           Marshwood     6 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 2  @ TA  6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4  Portland          6 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ South Portland       11:30 a.m.
Oct. 9  @ Cape Elizabeth       6 p.m.
Oct. 11 Yarmouth        6 p.m. 

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Windhamite Danielle Libby battles at South Portland last fall.

Lady Eagle Jordan Lloyd fends off a Falmouth opponent in a matchup last fall.

SHARE
Adam Birt
http://keepmecurrent.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR