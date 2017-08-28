Fall Schedules: Windham

By Adam Birt -
Windhamite Lauren Talbot charges upfield after the ball in a playoff bout with Gorham last autumn.

Cross Country
Aug. 31           SMAA Relays (at Thornton Academy)          4 p.m.
Sept. 9 Southern Maine Classic (at Gorham)  11 a.m.
Sept. 15           @ Cheverus (w/Sanford, Kennebunk)           4 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Kennebunk (w/Falmouth, Marshwood, Portland) 4 p.m.
Sept. 30           Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast)     10 a.m.
Oct. 6  @ Scarborough (w/South Portland, Noble, Massabesic)        4 p.m.
Oct. 16            SMAA Second Seven (at Gorham)    TBA
Oct. 21            Regionals (at Twin Brook)      12:30 p.m.
Oct. 28            States (at Twin Brook)            12:30 p.m. 

Field Hockey
Sept. 1 @ Massabesic 10 a.m.
Sept. 7 Biddeford       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ South Portland       10 a.m.
Sept. 13           Gorham           4 p.m.
Sept. 15           @ Falmouth    6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           TA       4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Sanford      6 p.m.
Sept. 25           Portland          4 p.m.
Sept. 27           @ Westbrook  4 p.m.
Sept. 29           Marshwood     4:15 p.m.
Oct. 3  @ Scarborough           6 p.m.
Oct. 5  Deering           4 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ Noble          1 p.m.
Oct. 11            Bonny Eagle   4 p.m. 

Football
Sept. 1 Cheverus         7 p.m.
Sept. 8 @ Bonny Eagle           7 p.m.
Sept. 15           Lewiston         7 p.m.
Sept. 23           @ Portland      1 p.m.
Sept. 30           @ Oxford Hills           1 p.m.
Oct. 6  Scarborough    7 p.m.
Oct. 13            @ Edward Little         7 p.m.
Oct. 20            Bangor 7 p.m. 

Golf (Windham’s home course is Point Sebago)
Aug. 29           @ Bonny Eagle           3:30 p.m.
Aug. 31           @ Westbrook  3:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 Greely 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 7 TA       4 p.m.
Sept. 12           Gorham           3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14           Bonny Eagle   3:30 p.m.
Sept. 19           Westbrook       3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Greely         TBA
Sept. 26           @ TA  3:45 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Gorham      3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2  SMAA Team, Individual Qualifiers (at TBA)            TBA
Oct. 4  SMAA Championship (at TBA)         TBA
Oct. 7  Team States (at Natanis)         10 a.m.
Oct. 14            Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m. 

Boys Soccer
Sept. 5 Bonny Eagle   6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Kennebunk 11 a.m.
Sept. 12           Sanford           6 p.m.
Sept. 14           @ Westbrook  6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18           Marshwood     6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21           @ Deering       5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26           South Portland            6 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Scarborough           6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3  TA       6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Gorham      6 p.m.
Oct. 10            Biddeford       6 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ Massabesic 6 p.m.
Oct. 16            Noble  6 p.m. 

Girls Soccer
Sept. 2 South Portland            10 a.m.
Sept. 6 @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Massabesic      4 p.m.
Sept. 13           @ Deering       5:30 p.m.
Sept. 16           MGA   10 a.m.
Sept. 19           @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22           @ Noble          4 p.m.
Sept. 27           TA       6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28           @ Sanford      6 p.m.
Oct. 4  Kennebunk      6 p.m.
Oct. 6  @ Falmouth    3:30 p.m.
Oct. 11            Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 14            @ Westbrook  10 a.m.
Oct. 17            Scarborough    6 p.m.

Volleyball
Sept. 1 @ Cheverus    6 p.m.
Sept. 5 Scarborough    6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Mount Desert Island   6 p.m.
Sept. 12           @ Bonny Eagle           6 p.m.
Sept. 14           Biddeford       6 p.m.
Sept. 19           @ Deering       6 p.m.
Sept. 21           Massabesic      6 p.m.
Sept. 26           @ Marshwood            6 p.m.
Sept. 28           Gorham           6 p.m.
Oct. 3  TA       6 p.m.
Oct. 5  @ Portland      5:30 p.m.
Oct. 7  @ South Portland       11:30 a.m.
Oct. 10            Cape Elizabeth            6 p.m.
Oct. 12            @ Yarmouth   6 p.m. 

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Adam Birt
http://www.keepmecurrent.com

