Fall Schedules: Windham

Cross Country

Aug. 31 SMAA Relays (at Thornton Academy) 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 Southern Maine Classic (at Gorham) 11 a.m.

Sept. 15 @ Cheverus (w/Sanford, Kennebunk) 4 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Kennebunk (w/Falmouth, Marshwood, Portland) 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 Festival of Champions (at Troy Howard Middle School, Belfast) 10 a.m.

Oct. 6 @ Scarborough (w/South Portland, Noble, Massabesic) 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 SMAA Second Seven (at Gorham) TBA

Oct. 21 Regionals (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 States (at Twin Brook) 12:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sept. 1 @ Massabesic 10 a.m.

Sept. 7 Biddeford 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ South Portland 10 a.m.

Sept. 13 Gorham 4 p.m.

Sept. 15 @ Falmouth 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 TA 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 Portland 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Westbrook 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 Marshwood 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 @ Scarborough 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 Deering 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Noble 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 Bonny Eagle 4 p.m.

Football

Sept. 1 Cheverus 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 @ Bonny Eagle 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 Lewiston 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Portland 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Oxford Hills 1 p.m.

Oct. 6 Scarborough 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 @ Edward Little 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 Bangor 7 p.m.

Golf (Windham’s home course is Point Sebago)

Aug. 29 @ Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Greely 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 TA 4 p.m.

Sept. 12 Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Bonny Eagle 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 Westbrook 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Greely TBA

Sept. 26 @ TA 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Gorham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 SMAA Team, Individual Qualifiers (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 4 SMAA Championship (at TBA) TBA

Oct. 7 Team States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 Individual States (at Natanis) 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 5 Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Kennebunk 11 a.m.

Sept. 12 Sanford 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Westbrook 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 Marshwood 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Deering 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 South Portland 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Scarborough 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 TA 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 10 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Massabesic 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 Noble 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 2 South Portland 10 a.m.

Sept. 6 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Massabesic 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 @ Deering 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 MGA 10 a.m.

Sept. 19 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 @ Noble 4 p.m.

Sept. 27 TA 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Sanford 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 Kennebunk 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 @ Falmouth 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Westbrook 10 a.m.

Oct. 17 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Sept. 1 @ Cheverus 6 p.m.

Sept. 5 Scarborough 6 p.m.

Sept. 8 Mount Desert Island 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Bonny Eagle 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Biddeford 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Deering 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 Massabesic 6 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Marshwood 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Gorham 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 TA 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Portland 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ South Portland 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 10 Cape Elizabeth 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Yarmouth 6 p.m.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME

Windhamite Lauren Talbot charges upfield after the ball in a playoff bout with Gorham last autumn.