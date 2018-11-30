Farmers: Buy local, buy ugly

NEW GLOUCESTER — Local farmers urged the public at an agricultural economy forum this week to accept the distasteful aspects of farming and less-than-perfect produce, saying a crooked cucumber is just as good as a straight one.

The New Gloucester Economic Development Committee hosted the forum Monday to better understand, promote and protect local farms and farmers, according to Chairman Julie Fralich.

The committee held two other forums recently on the impact of Portland’s prosperity on rural areas and on the creative economy, respectively.

Agricultural economy, Fralich said, is “another area that we’ve identified as an asset of the community, one that might need support. We have a long history of farming and agriculture in New Gloucester. What would it take to support that?”

The town’s comprehensive plan is being updated, and these forums will contribute information about economic development to the plan.

About 25 residents and farmers attended the forum Monday at the Meeting House.

GrowSmart Maine board member Buzz Lamb moderated the discussion between Justin Gray, farm manager of Pineland Farms’ produce division, and Rick and Cheryl Haas, who own Lazy Dog Farm.

Lamb began by discussing how farms contribute to a town’s “rural character” and urged the public to consider their local businesses and farmers when buying food.

“It’s the consumer who makes the decision. Is it local?” he said.

The panelists and attendees agreed that consumers should be less picky when buying produce.

Gray said purchasing ugly produce is a good way to combat food waste and support local farms.

“If no one wants to buy slightly crooked cucumbers, they don’t get sold. It’s not that farmers don’t want to sell apples with dings on them, it’s that the market won’t handle it,” he said.

Panelists also discussed the public’s aversion to the unsavory aspects of farming and said that more understanding from neighbors would help their businesses.

“The public’s view of what a working farm looks like might be a little more romantic than it is. No one wants to think about spreading chicken manure,” Gray said.

Said Rick Haas, “A lot of people refuse to think that what they have on their dinner plate once walked around their yard or a farmyard.”

Another topic of discussion was organic practices.

Gray said Pineland Farms tends to use more conventional methods.

“Organic production limits you in terms of what you can use to solve the problems at hand. As a community, I think we should take a look at both [organic and conventional practices] as viable options moving forward, rather than it being an either-or,” he said.

Haas took issue with the term organic and how it is defined, but said that when it comes to their goats, he and his wife “want them to have the best life that they can have while they’re in our custody. And we make sure that the butchers that we use have a method [to put animals down] that is what we would do.”

Attendees also asked about wasted food and combating food insecurity.

Handling produce is expensive, Gray said, and when farmers have ugly cucumbers, “The cheapest thing to do is throw that ugly cucumber right on the ground. You can make those cucumbers unprofitable by carrying them into the barn and giving them away.”

When product has already been picked and packaged, he said, it is easier to donate, but farmers don’t want to have product unsold. Pineland Farms works with Maine Gleaning Network to distribute leftover produce.

After the event, Fralich said she was very pleased with the high attendance.

“To be able to have these people come and start a conversation, I think it’s fantastic,” she said.

The committee may hold a similar panel in the future since two panelists were unable to attend Monday’s event due to weather.

Justin Gray, farm manager of Pineland Farms produce division, answers audience questions.

Farm Manager of Pineland Farms produce division Justin Gray, GrowSmart Maine Board member Buzz Lamb and owners of Lazy Dog Farm Rick and Cheryl Haas were panelists at Monday’s forum.