Fatal crash closes section of Gorham bypass

GORHAM — An early morning traffic fatality Tuesday has closed the Bernard P. Rines Bypass (Route 112) between Narragansett Street (Route 202) and South Street (Route 114), according to the Gorham Police Department.

The driver of an SUV crossed the center line about 5:30 a.m. and struck head-on a tractor-trailer carrying fuel. “The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries,” Police Chief Daniel Jones said in a press release.

The victim will be identified pending notification of the next of kin, police said.

The highway will likely be closed for several hours.

No fuel leaked from the tanker, but it will have to be off-loaded before moving the truck.

The crash is under investigation and is being reconstructed by Gorham Police Department and Maine State Police.

