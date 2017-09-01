Feed the Need effort pays off for pantries

WINDHAM — The Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce has raised more than $7,000 so far this year in its effort to help combat hunger in the area.

The chamber’s “Feed the Need – An Initiative to Eliminate Hunger,” now in its fifth year, has adopted a new fundraising model that runs year round. Previously, the effort had been concentrated during a few months in the late summer and fall.

A press release from the chamber says that in the first two quarters 0f 2017, “very successful” fundraising efforts have generated over $7,000 that has been distributed among 13 food pantries in the region.”

“As a regional Chamber we work hard to advocate for the ten communities we represent,” said Executive Director Aimee Senatore. “In large part that advocacy is primarily focused on the business community but certainly expands to non-profit organizations, associations (veterans, Rotary etc.), and as in this case – the 13 food pantries in operating in our 10 towns.”

Senatore said her organization monitors the average amount of people served at each pantry to determine how the chamber divides the funds it raises.

Those 10 towns are Windham, Raymond, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Gray, New Gloucester, Casco, Naples and Sebago.

Feed the Need’s “premier community sponsor,” according to the release from the chamber, is firearms manufacturer Windham Weaponry Inc. Feed the Need is currently offering a raffle through early September that provides a chance to win a five-person helicopter ride courtesy of the company.

The Feed to Need section on the chamber’s website credits Sherri Huff, owner of Lees Family Trailer Sales, for coming up with the idea for the Community Coin Challenge that provided a starting point for the now larger initiative.

“Our vibrant local economy relies on successful businesses. Those successful businesses rely on the community for labor, patronage and support services,” Senatore continued. “We see Feed the Need as a means of taking care of the community and keeping it strong – benefiting the bigger picture for years to come.”

