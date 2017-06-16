Festive season planned throughout region

Towns throughout the Lakes Region have scheduled a long list of summer events in the coming months, including:

Standish Summer Spectacular, June 22-24

In its eight year, the Standish Summer Spectacular will aim to “honor the rich history” of the three villages of Steep Falls, Standish Corner and Sebago Lake Station. Events kick off on Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. with a social and barbecue at the Sebago Lake Public Boat Launch. Dinner will be $10 per person. On Friday, there will be a party and fireworks in Standish Memorial Park. Saturday’s events include a pancake breakfast, parade and community marketplace. The Steeps Falls Library will also be celebrating its 100th anniversary. For more information on the Spectacular, contact Jen DeRice at jderice@standish.org or Marcy Parmenter at mparmenter@standish.org.

Maine Festival of American Music, June 21-24

Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village hosts the 12th annual Maine Festival of American Music Wednesday, June 21, through Saturday, June 24, at the 1794 Meeting House. The concerts will be dedicated to the life and legacy of Sister Frances Carr, who passed away at the village in January. Tickets can be purchased online at www.maineshakers.com or by phone at 926-4597.

Maine Blues Festival Naples, June 16-18

The annual music festival in Naples kicks off on Friday, June 16, and goes all Fathers Day Weekend. More information on the festival schedule is available at mainebluesfestival.com. The Lake Region Explorer bus service will be offering free rides to the festival on Saturday, June 17.

New Gloucester Strawberry Festival, June 29

The 42nd annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival will be held Thursday, June 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Vestry Community Room of the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

Sebago Days, July 14-15

The fair held at the junction of Routes 114 and 11 in Sebago, behind the elementary school, will feature antique engines, a bike show, a kiddie parade, country music and fireworks. It runs Friday, July 14, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. through the 9 p.m.. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Everybody Loves Raymond Celebration, July 21-22

The two-day event hosted by the Raymond Village Library kicks off Friday, July 21, with a 6 p.m. boat parade. Events on Saturday will include a parade down Main Street and a festival including games, a bake sale, live music, craft vendors and more.

Casco Days, July 27-29

The town of Casco’s annual summer celebration will include parades, fireworks, and entertainment. Fireworks are Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. Friday’s events include a barbecue, a children’s parade and prize drawings. Saturday events start with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. There will be a road race at 9:30 a.m. and the grand parade will start at 2 p.m., followed by a church supper at 4:30. Singer-songwriter Rick Charette and the Bubble Gum Band will preform at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. More information is available at www.cascodays.com.

Gray Blueberry Festival, August 11-12

Previously known as the Gray End of Summer Festival, the recently renamed event kicks off with music and food at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Activities on Aug. 12 will include animals, wagon rides, a community expo, crafters and vendors, a climbing wall, kids’ activities, a fun run, dunk tank, diaper derby, contests and lawn games. The festival will be held at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex. For more information, contact event coordinator Lacy Antonson at lantonson@graymaine.org or 207-714-0143.