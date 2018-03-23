Few primaries, plenty of challengers in Lakes Region legislative races

WINDHAM — Party candidates have filed papers to run for state legislative seats across the Lakes Region.

The deadline for candidates from parties to file nomination papers with the Office of the Secretary State for the June 12 primaries was March 15. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 1 to file.

The only contested primary in the Lakes Region Weekly coverage area is in the race for House District 65, where Democrats Misty Coolidge and Robert Maheu are set to square off in the June 12 primary. Republican Amy Arata has also filed for the seat, which includes New Gloucester and part of Poland and is currently held by Republican Rep. Ellie Espling. All three candidates are from New Gloucester.

Espling, also of New Gloucester, is term limited in her House seat and is running for the District 20 Senate seat currently held by Eric Brakey. That district includes Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester, and Poland. Auburn physician Ned Claxton is running as a Democrat. Neither Espling or Claxton has a primary challenger.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, is seeking a third consecutive term in the Senate District 26 seat. He has previously served in both the Maine House and Senate, as well as Maine Secretary of State. The seat represents Baldwin, Casco, Frye Island, Raymond, Standish and Windham. Diamond is being challenged by Republican Ryan McDonald, a repeat match-up from the 2016 election.

State Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, is seeking a third term in Senate District 25. Republican David Savage, also a Falmouth resident, is her presumptive November opponent for the seat, which represents Chebeague Island, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gray, Long Island, Yarmouth and part of Westbrook.

Rep. Mark Bryant, D-Windham, has filed to run for the House District 24 seat that includes part of Windham. Bryant has served two consecutive terms in the House, and previously served four House terms before having to take a break because of term limits. Thomas Tyler, R-Windham, has filed to run against Bryant for the seat.

Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, represents the rest of Windham in House District seat 25 and is running for reelection. Corey is in his second term and is being challenged by Democrat Jennie Butler.

Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, seeks a second term in House District 45, which covers Cumberland and part of Gray. Tamsin Thomas of Cumberland is the Republican candidate.

Rep. Jonathan Kinney, R-Limington, has not filed papers to run for his House District 22 seat based on information from the Secretary of State’s Office. That includes part of Buxton, part of Limerick, Limington and part of Standish. Republican Mark Blier and Democrat Richard Fitzgerald, both of Buxton, have filed papers to run for the seat.

Rep. Lester Ordway, R-Standish, is running again for the House District 23 seat in which he has represented part of Standish for two terms. His Democratic challenger is Timothy Goodwin, also of Standish.

Rep. Jess Fay, D-Raymond, is seeking a second term in House District 66, which includes part of Casco, part of Poland and part of Raymond. Republican Gregory Foster of Raymond has filed papers to run against Fay.

Rep. Sue Austin, R-Gray, is seeking another term in her District 67 seat, which includes part of Casco, Frye Island, part of Gray and part of Raymond. Austin is being challenged by independent Anne Gass, also of Gray.

Rep. Rich Cebra, R-Naples, is seeking a second consecutive term in District 68 that includes Baldwin, Cornish, Naples, part of Parsonsfield and Sebago. Cebra previously served four terms in the legislature before having to take a break because of term limits. Democrat Janice Barter of Naples has also filed for the seat. Neither Cebra or Barter have primary challengers.

Rep. Phyllis Ginzler, R-Bridgton, is not running again for the House District 69 seat that she held for two terms, representing Bridgton, Denmark and Harrison. Republican Tony Lorrain of Harrison is the only candidate from either party to file for the seat.

Ginzler said in an email that she is not seeking reelection for personal reasons related to her husband’s health, and that she plans to stay active in her other community roles.

“With pressing needs at home, I would not be able to serve my constituents with the same intensity that I have given to this elected position in the past four years in Augusta,” she said, adding that is is an honor to serve in the legislature.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.