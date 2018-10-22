Field Hockey: Westbrook skunks Scarborough, moves on to semifinals

WESTBROOK–The No. 2 Blue Blazes trampled the visiting, No. 3 Red Storm in the tournament semifinals on Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

Katie Champagne kicked off the Blazes’ triumph with a goal barely more than a minute into the first half; then, with barely more than a minute left to play before the break, Morgan LeBeau notched Westbrook’s second. In the downhill half, Mary Keef, Lillian Ranco and Kaitlyn Talbot all scored.

Westbrook outshot the Storm 13-6 overall. Netminder Kimmie Goddard earned the shutout. The Blazes also triumphed – 2-1 in double-overtime – when the teams met during the regular season.

Scarborough retires for the year at 12-3-1. Westbrook, now 14-1-1, advances to the Regional Finals, where they’ll face off with No. 1 Biddeford (15-0-1) in a rematch of last year. When the the Blazes and the Tigers met in the regular season, the latter emerged victorious 2-0.

Avery Tucker fires forward for the Blazes.

The Blazes celebrate Katie Champagne’s (left) early goal vs. visiting Scarborough.

Westbrooker Katie Champagne (8) blasts her girls’ first (of five) goals past Scarborough keeper Abigail Roy.

Morgan LeBeau battles for Westbrook.