Find out about consumer protection at meeting

After an unplanned week in the hospital, I will be catching up forever – if ever! I learned a lot, including the importance of information I didn’t have with me – and how to solve that. Keep an up-to-date list with you of all your current medication and an emergency call list with and up-to-date phone numbers. Meanwhile, that careful budget is shot – common in the golden years.

A few things of interest:

Don’t miss Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and Rep. Mark Bryant, D-Windham, as they discuss consumer protection from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Town Hall. Sure wish I could go, but the program can also be watched on WCCG TV 7.

If you live in Casco, Naples, Raymond or Windham and need transportation, don’t forget that free Lakes Region Explorer passes are available to people with financial need. The bus makes four round-trips each weekday from Bridgton to Portland, with stops in each community along the way, including Westbrook, Windham, Raymond, Casco and Naples.

Schedule information is available atwww.rtprides.org/lakeregionbus.

To apply for passes, contact Windham, Rene Daniels, 892-1906;

Casco, Lucille Griffin, 627-4515, ext. 205, clerk@cascomaine.org; Raymond, Alice Hamilton, 655-4742; Naples. Kim Thomson, 693-6364 or kthomson@townofnaples.org; SMART Child & Family Services, Becky Humphrey, 894-3111 or bhumphrey@smartcfs.org; Crosswalk Outreach, Joanna Moore, 615-3226, or crosswalkoutreach@yahoo.com

Passes made available by Cumberland County’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

