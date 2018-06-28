Fire officials urge safety with Fourth of July fireworks

WESTBROOK — Westbrook police and firefighters are preparing for a busy Fourth of July holiday, when the public is allowed to shoot off consumer fireworks.

This year the public can use consumer-grade fireworks – those typically sold at fireworks stores – on Wednesday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Thursday, July 5, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., but only if they first obtain a permit from the public safety department.

The permits, which cost $10 per day, can be denied if the Maine Forest Service deems fire danger to be Class 3 (high), 4 (very high) or 5 (extreme) based on how dry the land is and, as a result, how fast fire could spread.

“One of the things I’d look at a little more cautiously this year is where they are being used,” said State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas. “We have certainly been having dry conditions, especially where the weather is concerned. We have had some decent showers lately, but it is still dry out there.”

Aside from July 4-5 and Dec. 31, consumer fireworks are banned in Westbrook. On the allowed dates, according to the city ordinance, an individual can use the fireworks only on his or her own property or “on the property of a person who has consented in writing to the use of fireworks on that property.” The use of consumer fireworks are prohibited at any time on a public street or park and within 20 feet of a building or by anyone younger than 21.

Consumer fireworks were made legal by the state Legislature in 2012 after more than 60 years of prohibition, and municipal leaders were allowed to regulate them as they saw fit for their communities. Westbrook is one of the more than 50 communities in the state that allow consumer fireworks in some capacity. Other places, such as Portland and South Portland, have outright banned their sale and use.

Gorham restricts consumer fireworks use by permit only to July 3 from noon to 10 p.m., July 4 from noon to 11 p.m., Dec. 31 from noon to 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1 from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. Buxton prohibits the sale or use of fireworks at any time, except if a fireworks display permit has been issued by the state or town.

Thomas said it is important to buy fireworks from local establishments and not go out of state to shop.

“If people are going to use fireworks, they should patronize Maine stores because Maine stores carry the products that are allowable under state law. If they purchases something out of state, they may buy something that is not allowable under state law,” he said.

Thomas said it’s also important to use a long-handled shovel to dispose of the spent fireworks in a bucket of water. The fireworks, he said, should be soaked in the bucket overnight so they are totally inactive before they can be discarded. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection recommends double wrapping the fireworks in plastic so they don’t dry out before being thrown away.

“Unless they are totally inert, they are still considered an explosive product,” Thomas said.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andy Turcotte said keeping a 20- to 30-foot buffer from buildings, understanding how to properly use fireworks, making sure people are out of the way and not using them while intoxicated are important to ensure fireworks are used safely.

“Being in an urban area with houses close together, that’s when you can have fires,” he said.

Turcotte said the city’s fireworks regulations have worked well overall.

The public safety department doesn’t “get a lot of complaints because people know it is the Fourth of July and know fireworks will be part of it,” he said.

The ordinance, adopted in July 2013, gives the city the power to seize fireworks that are believed to be used in violation. Violation carries a $100 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second offense and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.

Turcotte said despite the clear regulations in the ordinance and the potential for a fine, “you are still going to have people shooting off fireworks without a permit. It is hard to track those people down.”

Wanda Martin, records administrator for the Westbrook Police Department, said since January 2013, the police have fielded 340 calls about fireworks, including a high of 84 in 2014. The week around the Fourth of July yielded 25 complaints. So far in 2018, Martin said police have received nine.

“For the most part it has been noise complaints usually because it was after the timeframe when it is allowed,” she said.

Since 2013, police have only served two summonses in relation to the use of consumer fireworks, both on July 9, 2017, when two juveniles were caught using fireworks.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office keep records of accidents and fires that consumer fireworks cause.

According to its latest report on the sale and use of consumer fireworks, there were six injuries reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2017. Five of the individuals were brought to the hospital to be treated for injuries and the victims ranged in age from 3 to 70. Between July 2017 and March 1, 2018, there were seven fires reported that were attributed to be caused by fireworks, causing $127,500 in property damage. The Maine Forest Services reported seven fires (none in Cumberland County) were caused by fireworks. Over the last five years (2013 to 2017), there were 36 injuries reported to the fire marshal’s office stemming from fireworks and 58 fires caused by fireworks.

For more information about the proper way to use or dispose fireworks, call the state fire marshals office at 626-3870 or visit maine.gov/dps/fmo/index.htm or the Maine DEP Division of Materials Management Southern Maine Regional Office at 822-6300.

