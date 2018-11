WESTBROOK – According to unofficial tallies, Mike Foley has beat Deb Shangraw in the at-large city council race (4,446 to 2,966) and incumbent Gary Rairdon has beat Isabel Mullin in the Ward 4 city council race (698 to 670).

On the school side, incumbent Veronica Bates has beat Kristen Beahm in the Ward 2 school committee race (691 to 618) and Elizabeth Schultz has beat incumbent Jim Violette in the Ward 5 school committee race (881 to 879).