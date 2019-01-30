Football: Bonny Eagle's McGlone wins Gaziano Award

STANDISH–Bonny Eagler Aidan McGlone – profiled briefly here – has won this year’s Frank J. Gaziano Offensive Lineman Award.

“I want to thank parents for supporting me throughout my endeavors and allowing me to play football back in seventh grade when I first started,” McGlone said via a Gaziano Awards press release. “I couldn’t have done this without any of you. As you know, college isn’t cheap either, so this scholarship that comes with this prestigious award will really go a long way. Thank you for this award, I am honored.”

Aidan McGlone (center) poses with his new Gaziano Offensive Lineman of the Year statue, as well as Peter DeSimon (left), President of the Gaziano Awards, and Jeff Kane (right), retired President of National Distributors and Frank Gaziano’s son-in-law.

Photo courtesy of the Gaziano Awards.