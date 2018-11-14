Football: Mayhem honor this year's Girls of Fall

PORTLAND and GORHAM—On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Maine Mayhem, Maine’s only full-contact women’s football team, held their annual photoshoot and skills-and-drills session for this year’s crop of “Mayhem Girls of Fall” at the Portland Sports Complex.

The Complex donated the space for the event, and McKenney Photography donated shooting services.

The Mayhem Girls of Fall program, which this year expanded to include 35 athletes, recognizes female youth football players from across Maine and beyond. Locally, for instance, there’s Molly Mitchell – a 12-year-old defensive tackle/offensive guard who plays for the Westbrook Middle School Falcons – and Niyah Cummings, a seven-year-old linebacker who plays in Windham.

Naturally, the Mayhem are always recruiting for the Girls of Fall program. Any girl wishing to join the program can fill out and submit the questionnaire located at:

https://www.mainemayhemfootball.com/girls-of-fall/

The Mayhem themselves support the Girls of Fall in a number of ways: by attending the girls’ games and cheering them on; by writing letters to the girls and sending them season passes to the Mayhems’ own games; by holding a game dedicated to the girls and inviting them to attend as special guests; by collecting donations and writing grants to present to the girls – last year, the program won a $1500 grant through USA Football, as well as donations from Riddell, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas; by hosting the aforementioned photoshoot and skills-and-drills sessions to “inspire and empower” the girls – though, as Mayhem organization chair and star linebacker Alicia Jeffords says, “The truth is, they inspire us more!”; and, hopefully, by running a camp for the girls to attend beginning next August.

The Mayhem are on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mayhemfootball2016/, and Twitter at @MaineMayhemFB.

The team is hosting their next tryout on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9-11 a.m. at the Portland Sports Complex.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.

The Maine Mayhem and the members of their Girls of Fall program pose together during a photoshoot and skills-and-drills session at the Portland Sports Complex on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photo courtesy of the Maine Mayhem.

Westbrooker Molly Mitchell (middle), who’s been playing footbll for five years now, poses with Mayhem players Alicia Jeffords (left) and Haylee Graves (right).

Photo courtesy of the Maine Mayhem.

Niya Cummings hails from Windham and has been playing football for a couple years now.

Photo courtesy of the Maine Mayhem.