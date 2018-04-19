For local animal rescue 'it's a dog's life'

WESTBROOK — For five years, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has been partnering with All Sato Rescue to find homes throughout greater Portland for dogs that have been abandoned in Puerto Rico.

Representatives from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland took a trip earlier this month to get a closer look into the state of satos, or street dogs on the island, an unincorporated territory of the United States.

“We have been working with them for the last five years, accepting abandoned and street dogs from Puerto Rico and welcoming them here in Maine,” said Jeana Roth, director of community engagement at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. “While we have met some of the board members, we never traveled to Puerto Rico to see what they do on a daily basis and see the dogs. That was the goal of the trip.”

The trip, which took place April 4-8, allowed Roth and other representatives of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland to see how the dogs are processed and prepared for adoption and help rescue animals living on the beaches, streets and fields in San Juan and the surrounding areas. Founded 10 years ago, All Sato Rescue has helped find homes for more than 1,000 dogs and cats.

“It was emotional for us. It was a mixture of inspiring and heartbreak at the same time. We treat animals much different here. They are treasured as pets. A lot of the animals there have been just left and abandoned,” Roth said.

Roth said in a span of one hour, the group found three different mothers with litters. Those dogs, she said, will be placed in foster care and vaccinated before coming to Westbrook for adoption.

“What we learned pretty quickly is that there are hundreds, if not thousands of animals that have been abandoned in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico has always had an overpopulation of dogs, but it became worse after the hurricane,” Roth said.

Twig Mowatt, vice president and co-founder of All Sato Rescue, said culturally, dogs are treated much differently in Puerto Rico than they are on the mainland.

“People will get a new puppy that is cute, but once they grow up and aren’t as cute anymore, or a dog gets pregnant and they don’t want the puppies, they abandon the dogs. There are sites all over the island that are used as dumping sites. At beaches and construction sites, it happens a lot. Shelters on the island have high euthanasia rates. They don’t adopt like we do here,” said Mowatt, who lives outside Boston. “They see shelters as a place for euthanasia.”

The plight of dogs, Mowatt said, became much worse after Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September, forcing many families to relocate, oftentimes without their pet.

“The hurricane really decimated the stray population. Most didn’t survive. What happened was when the hurricane hit, Puerto Rico was destroyed. People left their homes, left their offices, left their jobs. There is very little economic vitality left,” Mowatt said, adding in her 15 years working in animal rescue in Puerto Rico, she has never seen a situation this bad.

Mowatt said the relationship All Sato Rescue has with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, as well as other organizations it works with, including Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick, the Humane Society in Waterville and Tall Tails Beagle Rescue in Freeport, is so important.

“We love bringing dogs to Maine. You guys are great dog owners,” she said.

Mowatt said as a Portland native, the partnership with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland “has a real special place in my heart.”

Following the four-day visit, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland team brought back 10 dogs that were ready for adoption and, following an adoption event Saturday, April 14, all but two had found homes as of Monday. People began lining up that morning at 3 a.m. to view the new Puerto Rican dogs.

“People tend to line up early, but that is earlier than normal. People knew we had animals from Puerto Rico and were excited to help the partnership we have with All Sato,” Roth said.

The remaining two, as of Monday morning, include Hazelnut, a 5-year-old energetic and social mixed breed that has three legs, and Byron, a 3-year-old mixed breed that is outgoing and goofy, but deaf.

Roth said there is a “great community” of people in the area who are looking to adopt a sato (the slang term for stray mutt) because “they are so social and have a great temperament.”

“We know we can find homes here (for the sato dogs), so we try to accept a wide variety of dogs,” Roth said.

Roth said the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland accepts a group of dogs from All Sato Rescue weekly throughout the fall, winter and spring.

“This partnership saves so many lives because these are really adoptable dogs once we pick them up off the streets and nurse them and get them healthy,” Mowatt said.

“The dogs we rescue, particularly from Puerto Rico, are all very social. That is because they are used to a lot of people feeding them and are used to being around animals. What we hear from adopters is, they make wonderful companions. In Puerto Rico, they don’t have that opportunity like they do here in greater Portland,” Roth said.

While finding new homes for the Puerto Rican dogs certainly helps the stray dog situation on the island, Mowatt said the only way to reverse the overpopulation problem is the make sure dogs are spayed or neutered. All Sato Rescue works with the Humane Society of Puerto Rico and individual dog owners to get that work done. Mowatt said the Humane Society of the United States is starting a new spay and neuter campaign in June and will be visiting “areas of the island that don’t typically get served.” This will be the first time doctors from the mainland will come to Puerto Rico for spaying and neutering.

Dogs from Puerto Rico are just some of the dogs the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has found homes for over the past year. Roth said in 2017, more than 4,000 animals were adopted through the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, including 1,400 dogs. Adopters, she noted, came from all across the state and even from New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

While the partnership with All Sato Rescue has been going on for five years, Roth said the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s first priority is to find new homes for animals in the Maine communities it serves.

Michael Kelley can be reached at 781-3661 x 125 or mkelley@keepmecurrent.com

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland volunteer Lincoln Price and ARL Greater Portland Director of Community Engagement Jeana Roth rescue a young dog from the bushes during a recent trip to Puerto Rico. (Courtesy photo)

Byron, a 3-year-old mixed breed, was one of the 10 dogs the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought back to Maine through its partnership with All Sato Rescue. (Staff photo by Michael Kelley)

Lincoln Price, a volunteer with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, stops to pet some dogs during a trip to Puerto Rico earlier this month. The number of dogs who have been abandoned and live on the streets has increased dramatically since Hurricane Maria hit the island late last summer. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is working to help find some of these dogs a new home in Maine. (Courtesy photo)