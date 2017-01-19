For useful information, press 3 (just kidding)

Some of my friends and relatives who are of a senior age, and who worked prior to retirement, are as a group, amazed at the workplaces of today. So many things have changed – many have improved, but other really important parts of the business world have deteriorated – in our collective opinion.

Use of the phone is a good example. There was a time when you went to work for a big firm, you had a kind of orientation that included learning about company policies including phone courtesy. This was before robots were invented to answer the phone. When was the last time you called a company (or medical office) and the phone was answered by a live person? Most times now, you get a menu to choose from. By the time the 10-12 selections are offered, you may have hung up.

We hear about people needing jobs and wonder why some of them aren’t put to work being nice on the phone, offering real help and making the caller feel that “Your call is important to us” means something.! When the caller waits 15 minutes, it sends a message of just how important he/she is.

Here are some messages for our senior communities.

From Sen. Susan Collins’ newsletter for seniors, we’re reminded that victims of fraud (or anyone who would like tips on how to avoid becoming a victim) should contact the Aging Committee Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.

On Feb. 9, the Windham Parks & Recreation Department is planning a Senior Tour of Cold River Vodka Distillery in Freeport. It will be a behind-the-scenes look at how fresh Maine potatoes, crisp mountain spring water and the right amount of care and attention go into making Cold River Vodka. Cost is $7 for the 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 892-1905 for more information.

The Lakes Region Senior Center at Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn Street, Gorham is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you are a senior, you’re welcome to stop by and see what’s going on – perhaps you’d even like to join. Many activities are offered and special trips, luncheons and an upcoming class on ceramics are on the schedule. The handbuilding ceramics class is from 10 a.m.to noon beginning Monday, Feb. 27, and held for six Mondays. There is a minimal material fee charge of $15. You must be 55 or older to take the course, which is funded by a Maine Arts Commission “Creative Aging” Grant. Students will create several colorful functional objects including bowls, cylinder containers and trays using the pinch pot, slab and coil techniques. Seniors who are not members of LRSC may be eligible. Please call Blanche at 892-5604 for more information and to sign up. Space is limited.

Scarborough’s 55+ program announced it will be holding some of its weekly programs at the Scarborough Martin’s Point Health Care Center, 153 U.S. Route 1. Starting the week of Feb. 13, 55+ will host weekly bingo, a weekly senior lunch and two weekly Senior Activity Centers. The Senior Activity Centers are opportunities to get together with other seniors for coffee, pastries, games, camaraderie and more. For more information, refer to the 55+ Program’s newsletter and calendars. Newsletters can be picked up at the Community Services office on the third floor of Town Hall. The schedule of events is as follows:

Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. – bingo

Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. – Senior Activity Center

Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. – Senior Lunch

Fridays 10 a.m.-noon – Senior Activity Center

Please note that programs are not held on major holidays.