Former coach indicted for sex abuse of minor

WESTBROOK — The gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing a minor has been indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury.

Jeremy Link, 43, of York Street in Kennebunk, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, a Class C felony. He was arrested April 22 by Westbrook Police at the Elite All-Stars of Maine Cheer Gym at 73 Bradley Drive.

Link, who is no longer employed by the gymnastics company, was accused of abusing a 14-year-old girl at the facility. He first appeared in court April 24 where bail was set at $15,000 cash or $100,000 secured bond.

According to his attorney, Gary Prolman, Link will remain in Cumberland County Jail until his next court appearance on July 6.

Link