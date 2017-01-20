Former Westbrook mayor promoted

BREWER — Former Westbrook Mayor Colleen Hilton has been named president of Rosscare, the not-for-profit EMHS company that oversees Rosscare Nursing Homes.

Hilton, a three-term Westbrook mayor who did not seek reelection in 2016, has been an EMHS senior vice president and president of the system’s VNA Home Health Hospice.

“Colleen has dedicated her distinguished career to ensuring quality home care and hospice services are available throughout Maine. Those services are often closely linked to skilled or long-term care and rehabilitative services, so it makes sense to combine oversight of post-acute care under one office,” Michelle Hood, EMHS president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Hilton takes over the Rosscare presidency from Jeffrey Doran, who will continue as vice president of system clinical services for EMHS.

Colleen Hilton