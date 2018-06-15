Foshay, Young win Gray council seats; budget passes

GRAY — Current Council Vice Chairman Bruce Foshay and Sharon Young defeated former Council Chairman Lewis “Lew” Mancini Tuesday in a three-person race for two seats on the Gray Town Council.

Young received 942 votes, Foshay received 882 votes and Mancini received 667 votes.

“I am thrilled,” Young said Wednesday. “I’m very much looking forward to working with Bruce Foshay and the rest of the team.”

Mancini resigned his seat last spring after just under six years on the Council.

Standing outside the polls Tuesday, Mancini explained that his departure from the council last year was the result of a longstanding heart issue and a mix-up in medications, and he didn’t feel he could do the job effectively at the time.

“Now I’m feeling better, and to be honest with you, I miss it,” Mancini said Tuesday afternoon.

Gray voters also approved the roughly $7.2 million operations budget for the coming fiscal year and an additional $4.9 million in bonds for various projects.

Richard True and Sam Pfeifle were both elected to the SAD 15 School Board in uncontested races, receiving 1191 and 983 votes, respectively.

Sharon Young, left, and Bruce Foshay, second from left, defeated Lew Mancini, right, in a three-candidate race for two Gray Town Council seats. State Rep. Susan Austin and Gray resident John Fishel joined the council candidates outside the polling place Tuesday.