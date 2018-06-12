Foshay, Young win Gray Council seats; town budget passes

GRAY — Current Council Vice Chairman Bruce Foshay and Sharon Young defeated former Council Chairman Lewis “Lew” Mancini in a three-person race for two seats on the Gray Town Council.

Young received 942 votes, Foshay received 882 votes and Mancini received 667 votes.

Gray voters also approved the roughly $7.2 million operations budget for the coming fiscal year and an additional $4.9 million in bonds for various projects.

Richard True and Sam Pfeifle were both elected to the SAD 15 School Board in uncontested races, receiving 1191 and 983 votes respectively.

