Four charged in Bridgton Road drug investigation

WESTBROOK — Four people were arrested on drug charges May 25 after police executed a search warrent at 156 Bridgton Road.

Louise Dorazio, 51, who lives in the Bridgton Road home, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor drug possession. The suspected drugs were crack cocaine and suboxone, according to Westrook police.

Erin Nappi, 42, of Portland, was charged with felony drug possession for possessing methamphetamine. Garlrenice Tek, 28, of Portland, and Phongphack Thanephonesy, 40, of Portland, were charged with misdemeanor possession of crack cocaine, police said.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation that Westbrook officers were conducting into suspected drug activity occurring at the residence, police said.

