Four compete for two seats on Bridgton Selectboard

BRIDGTON — Four candidates are competing for two seats on the Bridgton Selectboard.

Roofer Liston “Lee” Eastman, town Animal Control Officer Jacqueline Frye, Bridgton Community Center Director Carmen Lone and current board member Robert McHatton Sr. are sqauring off in the four-way race.

Current Selectboard Chairman Gregory Watkins is not on the ballot.

There are two, three-year terms on the Bridgton Planning Board, and only two people submitted papers: incumbent Deanna Miller and Catherine Pinkham, who is a current board alternate.

In a race for a two-year Planning Board seat, current board alternates Charles Kenneth Gibbs and Diane Paul are both on the ballot.

Selectboard

Liston “Lee” Eastman

Age: 58

Occupation: General Manager at Everlast Roofing Inc.

Past political experience: Chaired Community Development Committee, past President Bridgton Economic Development Corp.

Why are you running for selectboard?

I felt like it was time for me to try and help our town with what I can give back.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Bridgton?

I am a proven leader that will work hard to get things done. I am budget conscious. I utilize my resources well. Running a business has given me a lot of knowledge about how to manage people and also how to communicate. I think if we made things more transparent, it would make our town more efficient and help our bottom line.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Bridgton today? And biggest opportunity?

Our biggest challenges are our infrastructure. We need to build our sewer and water to supply our past and future growth. At the same time I see our growth as an opportunity to make Bridgton a destination and not just a pass through town.

Jacqueline “Jaxx” Frye

Age: 52

Occupation: Animal control Officer, owner of Smooth Stroke Painting, founder of Open Arms Animal Rescue and Sanctuary

Previous political experience: I have no previous experience. My political career starts now (board member of Harvest Hills Animal Shelter).

Why are you running for selectboard?

I believe if you want to make a Positive change ,you must get in involved to do so!

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Bridgton?

As an ACO and business owner I have many years experience listening to peoples concerns and problem solving .

I believe this experience will help give voice to all that live in Bridgton.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Bridgton today? And biggest opportunity?

There are many people struggling in Bridgton, I want to work towards creating programs that will lift people up and let them know that there voice does count.

I believe if we all work together we can find common ground for the betterment of all.

Carmen Lone

Age: 66

Occupation: Executive Director of the Bridgton Community Center since 2005

Past political experience: Current Chair of the Community Development Committee

Why are you running for selectboard?

The decision to run for office has come after years of involvement as a citizen in the growth and development of our town. Service to others has always been a part of my life and the time is right for me to represent the people on the Bridgton Select Board.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Bridgton?

My experience at the Chamber of Commerce introduced me to the amazing business people in Bridgton. We worked together promoting their businesses, promoting Bridgton and improving opportunity. As director of the Bridgton Community Center I have collaborated with businesses, government agencies (local, state and federal), law enforcement, health care industry, ecumenical community, environmental groups and non profit agencies to provide services and opportunities for the people of Bridgton and the area. Listening to the stories of our residents, their joys and struggles, their hopes for the future motivates me to move our town forward in a pragmatic, equitable and inclusive process.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Bridgton today? And biggest opportunity?

Bridgton is in a wonderful period of growth. It is important that we plan a balanced infrastructure while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Growth cannot be sustained without consideration of all. The impact of growth must include respect for our history and our future.

Robert McHatton, Sr.

Age: 75

Occupation: retired after owning McHatton Cleaning Service for 25 years

Past political experience: current Selectboard Member

Why are you running for selectboard?

I love the town of Bridgton and the people, I moved my family here in 1969 and never looked back, and serving as a Selectman is my way of paying back the town.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Bridgton?

Serving on the BOS on and off for the past 30 years has given me the back ground in state law, town ordinance but the most important part of a Selectman job is to serve all the people who live in town and always vote what is in the best interest of the town

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Bridgton today? And biggest opportunity?

The number one issues is the sewer department, if we do not put in a new sewer system there will be no business growth in the town unless the business can put in their own system, as it is right now there is no allocation left for expansion in the down town area. The other option would be to expand the present sewer system and the last option would be to do none of the above. I would vote for a new sewer system.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

