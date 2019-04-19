Four on ballot for two NG Selectboard seats

NEW GLOUCESTER — Four candidates are running for two three-year Selectboard seats, while the other local races are uncontested.

Terms are up for board member Lenora Conger and Vice Chairman Steven Libby, and neither is seeking reelection. Peter Bragdon, George Colby, Tammy Donovan and Stephen Hathorne are running to fill the two seats.

Bragdon currently serves on the Budget Committee, Capital Improvement Committee, Comprehensive Plan Update Committee, Community Fair Committee and Ad Hoc Marijuana Committee.

He believes that it’s time for a change: “It’s becoming very partisan, there’s no communication, no standard operating procedure. I think I can make a positive change. I think it’s time for the next step.”

The three aspects he would like to focus on are communication, transparency and trust.

“Right now, there’s a lot of unwritten rules or the answer of ‘that’s how we’ve always done it.’ I’d like to have a clear set of standards of how we operate,” he said.

Bragdon was born and raised in New Gloucester.

Donovan was also born and raised in town and has served on the Land Management Planning Committee and is currently on the Budget Committee.

She said serving on the Selectboard is something that she has always wanted to do: “I’m the fourth generation in my family (in town). I have roots here. I’ve always been passionate about politics.”

“I want to be a part of the process and represent the people of New Gloucester and make sure that each issue is given great consideration and thought as well as gathering all of the necessary information to make the best decision for the town,” she said.

Donovan said residents should vote for her because “I’m passionate and because I respect the governmental process.”

Hathorne has previously served on the Selectboard and said his goal is “to try to make things more transparent.”

He is also the chairman of the group Citizens for a Town Charter and aims to “have clear and precise rules and regulations that we can follow that are crafted by the citizens.”

He said he has “lived here forever.”

“I keep my ear to the ground when things are going on in town and try to pay attention,” he said.

Colby declined to comment.

Misty Coolidge and Nichole Stevens are running for two three-year seats on the SAD 15 board of directors. There is a third seat available, but no one turned in nomination papers.

Coolidge said she “wanted to be more involved in the town in some capacity.”

She has only lived in New Gloucester for six years and said she is not familiar with town issues.

As a result, “I have the perspective of coming in with a fresh attitude and a fresh mind and can be objective. I want to look out for parents, what they’re going to want for their kids,” she said.

Stevens was unavailable for comment.

Incumbent and current treasurer Vaughn Hardesty is running for the single three-year seat as a Water District trustee.

The election will be held June 11.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Donovan

Hathorne

Bragdon