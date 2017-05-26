Four running for two seats on Sebago Selectboard

SEBAGO − Two Sebago Selectboard members, including the current chairwoman, are being challenged in the town election on Tuesday, May 30.

Chairwoman Ann Farley and Tim Mayberry are both up for re-election this year, and the challengers are Christopher Harrington, a water treatment technician and EMT, and Tina Vanasse, a Planning Board member and retired educator.

Each candidate shared information about their background and vision for the town with the Lakes Region Weekly. None of the other races on the Sebago ballot are contested.

Ann Farley

Age: 75 Occupation: Retired nurse Political experience: Nine years on the Sebago Board of Selectmen. Previously served on the School Board, Budget Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals, and Board of Selectmen in Vinalhaven. No. 1 issue facing the town: “The town is committed to keeping the Sebago Elementary School open and the Withdrawal Committee is currently in negotiations with SAD 61 to achieve that goal.”

Christopher Harrington

Age: 26 Occupation: Water treatment technician/EMT Political experience: “I have served on the committee for the acquirement for the town’s newest ambulance. I worked alongside the members of the committee and the Board of Selectman in designing a truck that has the safety of our town in mind. This task was completed while working within the town’s budget. I was elected and served as vice president of the Sebago Community Fire Company. No. 1 issue facing the town: “It is mine and many other’s strong belief that there is always more than a No. 1 issue facing the town. We need to look at the big picture and not through a single focused lens. Many of our community members are unhappy with the way politics are run in this town, and I hope to bring a fresh face to the table and help alleviate the frustrations of our tax payers. One of the many issues that our town needs to focus on is keeping a fair budget and taxation policy that works for every branch of the community. We need to make sure that the well-being of our citizens is not put at risk by excessive spending by our town and school district, while still assuring that the children in this community have all of the resources they need to learn in a safe environment.”

Tim Mayberry

Age: 55 Occupation: Farmer Political experience: Three years on the Sebago Board of Selectmen. Currently serves on the SAD 61 Withdrawal Committee. No. 1 issue facing the town: “Our biggest thing right now is the school. That’s been kind of controversial … I think that we’re pretty much getting a handle of things (in the town). The future looks good for Sebago.”

Tina Vanasse

Age: 73 Occupation: Retired school teacher with 35-plus years as a secondary math teacher and heading a 15-person staff as department chair for 6 years Political experience: President of the Long Beach Community Association in Sebago for 8 years, Sebago Planning Board member for 6 years currently in second term. No. 1 issue facing the town: “Maintaining a fiscally sound foundation for the town that doesn’t overburden tax payers while still moving Sebago forward in growth and development.”

Tina Vanasse

Ann Farley

Christopher Harrington

Tim Mayberry