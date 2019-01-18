From fishing to fancy drinks, winter activities on tap

From ice skating to ice fishing, winter action is heating up in the Lakes Region. Here are a few highlights of the events scheduled throughout the area.

S’mores and Skate Nights

Windham Parks and Recreation is hosting two old-fashioned skating parties, complete with a campfire, lights, music and s’mores ingredients. Bring your ice skates and friends or family. The skating parties will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 at Donnabeth Lippman Park and on Feb. 1 at Manchester Elementary School. The events are free, and no registration is required.

Full Moon Night

Pineland Farms in New Gloucester invites families to spend the full moon reading “Owl Moon” by Jane Yolen and taking an evening walk through the wintery outdoors in the hopes of seeing an owl. The event will take place Monday, Jan. 21, in the Education Barn (100B Valley Farm Road) at Pineland and is open to all ages. Participants must sign up for a walk time at 4, 4:30 or 5 p.m, so pre-registration is required and can be completed on the Pineland Farms website. Cost is $5 per person.

Ice Bar and Lounge

Join Saint Joseph’s College in Standish for an evening around a fire pit drinking specialty cocktails, such as the Pink Ice Martini, Snowflake and Blue Monk, served through an ice funnel. Food will be served, and proceeds benefit student scholarships. The event will take place Feb. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Chalet at Saint Joseph’s (Alfond Center, 278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish). Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event and can be purchased on the college website.

Snowshoe Challenge

Windham Parks and Recreation is hosting a variety of snowshoe races Feb. 9 at the Lowell Preserve off Falmouth Road. There is a 5k trail run with prizes as well as sprint races for children. The races are open to all ages and skill levels, and a limited number of snowshoes can be reserved for free. There will be a heated shelter, snacks and hot drinks. Registration for the 5k is $15 online or $25 on race day, and sprints are $10 online or $20 on race day. Participants must check in and register between 8 and 9 a.m., and races will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Winter Carnival

The annual Maine Lakes Winter Carnival in Bridgton will take place Feb. 16 and feature a variety of attractions, including a junior fishing derby, a juggling show, food and fireworks on the lake. Registration is required for the fishing derby, juggling show and horse-drawn wagon rides. Admission buttons are available for $5 at the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce office on Portland Road. More information is available at mainelakeswintercarnival.com.

Freezing for a Reason

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter’s 17th Annual Freezing for a Reason will be held at noon on Feb. 16 in Bridgton. The event is held in conjunction with the Winter Carnival. Participants jump into freezing cold Highland Lake and pledge money to benefit homeless animals awaiting adoption. Prizes will be given, and a registration form can be found online.

Sebago Lake Rotary Ice Fishing Derbies

The Sebago Lake Derby and Cumberland County Derby will be held Feb. 16-17. All legal waters open to ice fishing may be fished. Cost is $25 per individual or $35 per family. There are several changes this year that ice fishermen will want to keep in mind. For complete rules, go to www.mainefishwildlife.com. To register, visit www.icefishingderby.com.

Winter Photo Contest

Windham Parks and Recreation encourages residents to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Maine winter with a photo contest. There are four categories: family, nature, pets and youth (a photographer who is under 18.) Winners may be showcased on the Parks and Rec website. For more information and to register, visit the Windham Parks and Rec website. All entries must be received by March 1 at 4 p.m.

Jane Vaughan can be reached at 780-9103 or at jvaughan@keepmecurrent.com.

Saint Joseph’s College Ice Bar will be held from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the The Chalet at Saint Joseph’s in Standish.