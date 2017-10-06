From the fire to the frying pan: Mexican restaurant returns

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck (almost more of a trailer) outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Tuesday, October 3.

He said that while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At leas we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said that they moved to Maine from the West Coast and had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations for a truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based, he said.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based, he said.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” said Chavez, who noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” said Chavez, who noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast food Tex-Mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” said Chavez, who noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast food Tex-Mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexicana on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, “The cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Jose Chavez, the owner of A La Mexicana in Raymond, stands in front of the food trailer he has been operating his business from since a fire in April gutted the restaurant.

Jose Chavez and his wife Paola work in the food trailer that he set up after a fire gutted his kitchen at A La Mexicana in Raymond.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by his return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said she and her husband had moved to Maine from the West Coast and had been accustomed to “the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by his return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said she and her husband had moved to Maine from the West Coast and had been accustomed to “the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by his return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said she and her husband had moved to Maine from the West Coast and had been accustomed to “the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said that they moved to Maine from the West Coast and had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they and had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, had said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant” and that “we’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn town and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the Town of Raymond, [and] something that will work nicely for Jose,” she said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer the we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it… it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added that “the cold weather is setting in like it does in Maine – very quickly.”

She said that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said that they plan to present a plan for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. The plan is to replace it with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it further away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said that if and once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is currently leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

He said that Westbrook and Standish would be possibilities for a future truck location.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” he said.

He noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples, and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said that he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast-food tex-mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexican on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

RAYMOND — When an April kitchen fire gutted A La Mexicana on Route 302, owner Jose M. Chavez was left without a place to cook for his loyal customers. But after approval from the town, he opened a food truck outside of the damaged building.

Chavez, whose spirits were initially lifted after the fire by a Cinco De Mayo fundraiser to benefit him and his staff, seems grateful just to be cooking again.

“So far, good,” Chavez said in an interview at the business on Oct. 3.

Chavez lives in Windham with his wife Paola and four children. Paola was working in the truck with him Tuesday.

He said while he had to shrink his menu to operate out of the truck – almost more of a trailer – and his business is often dependent on nice weather, he can’t complain.

“At least we have tortillas and food on the table,” he said.

Some of his regular customers are also heartened by the return, if only by the food truck.

“It’s good they got to do this,” said Dennis Marshall of Raymond. “There’s very few places that have Mexican food – real Mexican food.”

Joan Marshall said the couple moved to Maine from the West Coast, where they had been accustomed to the real deal.

“When you find good Mexican food out here, you stick with it,” she said.

Chavez’s landlord, Laurie Mason of Casco, said after the fire that Chavez is “more than a tenant. We’ve grown very fond of him and his family.” While the initial hope was to make repairs to the building, Mason said it was more and more apparent that it should be torn down and a new structure built.

“Our objective is to put something that’s nice for the town of Raymond, (and) something that will work nicely for Jose,” Mason said.

“It’s taken longer than we hoped,” she said about the rebuilding process, but noted that the food trailer has “been great.”

“People love it … it was a good way to get back in business quickly.”

Mason added, that town staff “seem to be very helpful and encouraging” in the process.

Mason said she wants to submit plans for the demolition and rebuild to the Raymond Planning Board on Oct. 11. She hopes to replace the restaurant with a diner-style structure that will again house A La Mexicana, she said.

She says the installation of the diner, which is prefabricated and would need a foundation, could be quick if approved – and she is holding out hope to have Chavez in the new location by the end of the year.

He will also be able to keep the truck in the A La Mexicana parking lot during construction, but would have to move it farther away from the building.

Chavez acknowledged thankfully that his landlords have helped “a lot – a lot,” and said once the restaurant is back in a brick and mortar location, he would likely keep the food truck, which he is leasing, and set it up in a neighboring town.

Westbrook and Standish are possible locations where the truck could be based.

“Standish, I have a lot of people in Standish too,” said Chavez, who noted that he’s received support from outside Raymond and around the Lakes Region – including Windham, Gray, Naples and Standish.

“It’s great, man,” Chavez said. It’s the only reason I’m here: them.”

Dennis Huckabey of Auburn had never been to the Raymond restaurant before, but drives by it frequently to and from work. He said he appreciates “really good” Mexican food but is not a fan of fast food Tex-Mex like Taco Bell.

“I hate those places,” Huckabey said before his order was up at a La Mexicana on Tuesday. “I like Mexican cuisine.”

“If I like it, I’ll be back,” he told Chavez as he took his food to go. Chavez smiled and said that he’d see Huckabey soon.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.