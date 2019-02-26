Funeral arrangments scheduled for Drown

Wayne Drown

GORHAM — The funeral for Wayne Drown, a Gorham police officer since 1982 who died Feb. 24, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Costello Sports Complex Field House on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus.

A reception will follow the service at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

Gorham schools will be closed Feb. 28 in honor of Drown, who was a longtime school resource officer.

Drown passed away “suddenly” from “a cardiac event” at Maine Medical Center, Gorham Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said.

