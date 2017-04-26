G-NG early baseball season update

NEW GLOUCESTER and POLAND — The Patriots are 2-2 to begin their 2017 push. The team opened their season with a 3-0 loss to Falmouth, then picked up an impressive 11-0 win at Poland. They followed that up with another narrow loss, this time 1-0 to Greely, before getting back to .500 with a 2-1 triumph over Wells.

G-NG vs. Falmouth

“Zach Mann pitched four solid innings, giving up just three hits,while Eli Winchester hurled three shut-out innings,” says Patriots head coach Brad Smith of his boys’ season-opener, played at G-NG on April 19. “The home team had runners in scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings, but could not capitalize, as ace Yachtsmen hurler Cam Guarino struck out fourteen Patriot batters.”

Patriots Co-Captain John Henry Villanueva tallied two of the team’s four hits vs. Guarino and Co., and turned several key plays at short.

G-NG vs. Poland

Villanueva logged five hits to lead the Patriots to their first W, an 11-0 defeat of the Knights, played at Poland on April 23. Eli Winchester, Josiah Rottari and Will Shufelt grabbed two hits a piece in the effort.

The team paired their hot bats with errorless defense, including two doubleplays. Starting pitcher Villanueva gave up zero walks.

G-NG vs. Greely

The Patriots succumbed 1-0 to the visiting Rangers on April 24, the lone run coming on a sac fly to centerfield by Tate Porter in the top of the sixth. The maneuver scored Logan DeCoursey.

“Pitching took center stage today as junior Co-Captain Josiah Rottari battled Greely ace Ryan Twitchell for six scoreless innings,” Smith said.

“The Patriots’ defense left 10 Ranger base runners stranded,” Smith went on, “but could not generate any offensive threat against the hard-throwing, URI-bound righty to score themselves.”

G-NG vs. Wells

Zach Mann notched five hits at home against Wells on April 25.

“The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the second as Wil Shufelt plated Josiah Rottari with a hard single to left,” Smith said. “The Warriors tied the game in the fifth, but one inning later Jake Winchester singled home Rottari with the eventual winning run.”

Smith continued: “The Patriots defense continues to play well as the trio of outfielders Damien Pye, Nick Chandler and Winchester accounted for 10 putouts. Mann’s impressive, complete-game victory lowers his Earned Run Average to 0.64.”

The Patriots are already close to matching their 2016 win total, a mere three. Critical to the team’s progress is better offensive output than last year, when they struggled to hash runs.

G-NG travels to Freeport on Friday the 28th.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.