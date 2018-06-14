G-NG voters OK school budget

GRAY — Voters in the two SAD 15 towns signed off on the proposed school budget for the coming year at the polls Tuesday.

The proposed $26.7 million budget for the Gray-New Gloucester School District received overwhelming support in both towns, passing 1248-443 in Gray and 944-377 in New Gloucester.

“I am very pleased with the election results,” said SAD 15 Superintendent Craig King in an email Wednesday morning. “Our administrative staff and school board put a lot of thoughtful effort into the budget process and we are pleased the voters of Gray and New Gloucester have endorsed our budget.”

King also said that the school board spent time reassessing the district budget process following last year’s budget, with a focus on strategic planning, making decisions based on academic performance data, and communicating with the public.

“By adhering to these three principles, the school board created a pretty responsible budget that serves the needs of our students while being respectful to the economic realities of our community,” King added.

According to the district, the proposal represents a more than $1.2 million increase – or almost 4.9 percent – over the current budget.

Voters in both Gray and New Gloucester also voted to continue with the district’s current process of having to different public votes – one at a district budget meeting and another in each town on election day.

