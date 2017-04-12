Gailey gets nod to manage Cumberland County

PORTLAND — Cumberland County Assistant Manager Jim Gailey was expected to be named interim county manager at Tuesday’s County Commissioners meeting.

The move follows the departure of former County Manager Peter Crichton, who is now city manager in Auburn. Crichton’s last day with Cumberland County was April 7, County Commissioner Sue Witonis said.

Gailey became assistant county manager last July. Before that, he worked for 30 years in government in South Portland, the last nine as city manager.

The county manager administers daily government operations, following policies developed by the five commissioners. County government includes the District Attorney’s office, probate court and jail.