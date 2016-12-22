Game wardens get holiday gift from Westbrook club

WESTBROOK–The Forest City Rod & Gun Club last week gifted all Maine game wardens with Delorme Earthmate mapping software, a GPS navigation app designed for mobile devices.

The Westbrook club presented the gift for the more than 125 wardens during the annual Game Warden appreciation night, held Dec. 14. The software will now be available to each warden and will assist them with detailed GPS trip logging, location sharing and tracking, both during search and rescue and routine missions, according to a press release from the Maine Warden Service.

“This is another great example of the Warden Service’s strong partnerships with outdoor fish and wildlife organizations. This gift clearly illustrates a strong commitment, one that helps enhance our natural resources and the safety of all those who enjoy Maine’s outdoors, said Maine’s chief game warden, Col. Joel Wilkinson in the news release. “This gift will assist game wardens during their unique off-road law enforcement and search and rescue missions and could possibly help save lives.”

The Forest City Rod & Gun Club was established in 1948 and remains one of Maine’s oldest clubs of its kind, with roughly 100 members, according to the press release. Club President James Bell said they the group has held an appreciation night for game wardens for more than 25 years and look forward to it every year.

Maine Game Warden Lt. Adam Gormely, left, accepts the Delorme GPS software gift from Forest City Rod & Gun Club President James Bell on Dec. 14.