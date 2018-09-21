Garage costs should've been better explained

Did you see the Sept. 7 article in the Lakes Region Weekly? “Windham outlines lease details for shared garage” finally tells the Windham citizens/taxpayers of a pending 40-year lease agreement. Our School Board will be paying $3.2 million dollars over that time, which comes out to $80,000 per year line item in our school budget with no recourse to reduce or avoid.

Does this fee keep the snow off our buses or does it do something more important? This should have been explained better during the process before the Windham town voters voted the second vote on the new garage.

Beth Kus

Windham