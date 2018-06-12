Gilles, Chase win NG Selectboard seats

New Gloucester candidates greeted voters outside the polls Tuesday. From left to right are Selectboard candidate Stephen Hathorne, Democratic candidate for State House District 65 Misty Coolidge, Selectboard candidate Karen Gilles, Selectboard candidate Linda Chase, and Republican candidate for House District 65 Amy Arata.

NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectboard Chairwoman Linda Chase and Budget Committee member Karen Gilles have won the two Selectboard seats on the ballot in New Gloucester, beating out current Selectboard member Stephen Hathorne.

Gilles – who will serve on the board with her mother, current board member Lenora Conger – received the most votes with 714. Chase was second with 596, and Hathorne third with 511.

Jason Hart and former Selectboard member Laura Sturgis ran unopposed and won seats to represent New Gloucester on the SAD 15 School Board.